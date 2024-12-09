“Freshman Zion Phillips Leads Trojans JV to Back-to-Back Wins”

After losing a tough game on the road to River Forest High School earlier in the week, the Highland Trojans Junior Varsity Basketball Team would bounce back with back to back wins over Hammond Academy of Science and Technology and North Newton High School (IN) over the weekend.

The Junior Varsity team improved their record to 3-1 on the season and was led by freshman shooting guard Zion Phillips, who scored a game-high 11 points in back to back games. Phillips also made 3 three-pointers in both games as well, including an 11 point first quarter explosion featuring a three-point barrage from downtown.

In the last four games, Phillips went 2 of 4 from downtown in game 1, 0 for 2 from downtown in limited minutes of play in game 2, 3 of 5 from downtown in game 3 [off the bench] and 3 of 5 from beyond the arc in game four.

In four games this season, Phillips is now 8 of 16 from beyond the three-point arc with a 50 percent 3-point percentage from the field. This also includes making 2 of 3 from the free-throw line where he now stands at 90 percent.

Phillips has reached the 50\90 club in his first four games of the season.

Final Score: Game 1-Highland JV earns double digit win over Hammond Academy of Science and Technology. Game 2-Highland JV 37, North Newton 16.

“Again, I credit all my teammates and the coaching staff for all three wins this season,” said Phillips to the Crusader. “Again! Most importantly I give all the credit to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. To God Be The Glory! He gets all the credit.”

In addition to JV winning their third game of the season, the Highland Trojans Varsity Basketball Team improved to 4-1 on the season after dominating North Newton [as well] with a 62-33 victory at home.

Senior forward Walter Glover Jr. finished with 15 plus rebounds in the win versus North Newton over the weekend. Highland sophomore Justin Slaven is currently averaging 9.5 points per game.

Chicago and Gary Crusader Players of The Game:

JV Game 1-Freshman Zion Phillips, 3 of 5 from the 3-point arc. 10 plus points

Game 2-Freshman Zion Phillips, 3 of 5 from the 3-point arc. 10 plus points.

Varsity Senior: Walter Glover Jr., 15 plus rebounds.