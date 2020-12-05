Freshman Adam Miller leads Illinois in victory over North Carolina A&T

By Joseph Phillips, Crusader Sports Editor

The Illinois Fighting Illini earned their first win of the season with a 122-60 blowout victory over North Carolina State A&T University on Wednesday, November 25, at home.

Former Morgan Park High School standout and Mr. Illinois Basketball award winner Adam Miller scored an Illinois freshman record 28 points in his debut for the Fighting Illini. “He was the best scorer in this class,” said Brad Underwood, head coach of the Fighting Illini. “He can just get buckets in a variety of ways. Today it was easy because he ran the floor and took good shots.”

Underwood said it won’t always be easy for Miller to score and get that many open looks every game, but the 6’3″ guard has the ability to make hard shots. “It is a tribute to all our guys, that unselfishness is what our program is about,” Underwood said.

To close out the first half, Miller exploded for 19 points and drained five three-pointers. He finished the half only four points away from the freshman scoring record. Miller’s teammate Ayo Dosunmu also added 14 points as the Fighting Illini built a 58-19 lead at the half.

The team combined for 11 first-half three-pointers. In the second half, the Fighting Illini offense continued to run up the scoreboard. Miller and Dosunmu both finished with a game-high 28 points and led their team to a 62-point victory.

Final Score: Illinois 122, North Carolina A&T 60.

Guard Adam Miller shot 10-of-12 from the field and finished 6-of-8 from behind the three-point arc. Dosunmu finished with a career high 28 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists for the Illini.

