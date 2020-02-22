Fresh to Order launches ‘Community Give Back’ initiative

Proceeds to benefit Julius Hill Congestive Heart Failure Foundation

More and more, foodies are in search of healthy eats that still deliver unforgettable satisfaction to the taste buds. In simple terms, they crave delicious food without all the carbs and calories. Fresh to Order, one of the region’s newer eateries, fits the bill and invites restaurant-goers to attend complimentary VIP tastings Saturday, February 29th at 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. at 540 81st Avenue in Merrillville.

“Our food speaks loudly enough. It’s fresh, flavorful and always made from scratch,” said General Manager Mike Becze. “It starts with chef-trained cooks, higher quality produce and ingredients, and continues throughout everything we do.”

As the name indicates, healthy menu items are prepared fresh once the patron’s order is placed. The free VIP tastings will give guests the opportunity to experience this freshness.

Becze and his team thought this would also be a perfect time to launch their Community Give Back program where a local charity is selected to receive a portion of the restaurant’s proceeds for the day. With February being Heart Health Month, the Julius Hill Congestive Heart Failure Foundation has been identified as the charity of choice.

“We know the appetite is steadily growing for healthier yet diverse menu options, and Fresh to Order more than meets the need,” said Becze.

Those who are interested in attending a complimentary VIP tasting must register on Eventbrite (keywords: Fresh to Order Merrillville) and present proof of their registration to the cashier to ensure their purchase is included in the proceeds for the selected charity donation.