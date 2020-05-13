Free Women’s Wellness-A-Thon Featuring Chicago Entrepreneurs

This Wednesday, May 13th, 2020, TE&Co. Presents, Davida Jane, and Somewhere In Between Coaching will host their first ever online Women’s Wellness-A-Thon, a two hour event dedicated to the professional woman. The event will take place from 5:30pm CT-7:30pm CT via Zoom.

Presenters and panelists will be discussing self-care and wellness —and will also be exploring how each panelist has embraced her innovation mindset in adjusting their business/ mindset/ self-care etc. to maintain their wellness during COVID-19.

Below is the schedule for the evening:

5:30pm Tamara Edwards/ Introducing TE&Co. Presents

5:45pm Tapping into Your Energy with Neha O’Rourke of Somewhere In Between Coaching

6:00pm Scrounging in the Kitchen with Jenna Johnson of The Scrounge

6:15pm Understanding Your Leadership Style with Dr. Karen Bartuch of Davida Jane

6:30pm Glam 101 with Suky V Makeup

6:45pm Embracing Your Personal Style with Mallory Sills of Image Success by Mallory

7:00pm At Home Workout Tips with Rebecca Zaiter of Zaiter Fitness

7:15pm Rapid-fire Q&A & Giveaways

7:30pm Event concludes

Registration will take place via Eventbrite here.