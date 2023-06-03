Free webinars focus on Illinois military veterans assistance

Attorney General Kwame Raoul is encouraging service members, veterans and their families to participate in a free webinar series to learn about the rights and benefits earned through military service. The Attorney General’s office is hosting the webinars, which began in May during Military Appreciation Month, that continue through June.

Raoul’s Military and Veterans Rights Bureau is hosting the webinars to provide valuable information to support service members, veterans and those who work with the veteran and military communities. The webinars provide an overview of the Illinois Military Veterans Assistance Act (MVAA) and the Illinois Service Member Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (ISERRA).

“The physical and psychological effects of military duty often continue after service members’ duties end, so I encourage service members, veterans, families and anyone who advocates for or works with veterans to participate in these free webinars,” Raoul said. “My office’s Military and Veterans Rights Bureau is dedicated to ensuring veterans and their families receive the benefits they have earned.”

Those interested in attending the webinars can RSVP by emailing [email protected] or calling 1-866-376-7215. Individuals with hearing or speech disabilities can contact the office using the 7-1-1 relay service. Once registered, participants will receive log in information.

Upcoming webinars include:

June 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This webinar will provide an overview of the MVAA and the recent changes effective Feb. 12, including the role of veterans assistance commissions and county boards in the administration of benefits for military veterans and their families.

June 20 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. This webinar will provide an overview of ISERRA, including the types of qualifying military service, the employment protections and reemployment rights for members of the National Guard, Reserves and Federal Auxiliaries while completing their military requirements, and the health insurance and pension protections included in ISERRA.

For questions or more information on service members’ and veterans’ rights, visit the Attorney General’s website or call the Military and Veterans’ Rights Helpline at 1-800-382-3000 to speak with a member of the bureau. The Military and Veterans Rights Bureau offers in-person or virtual presentations on service member employment rights, military veterans assistance, as well as fraud and scams that target veterans and their benefits. Information about future training opportunities can be obtained by emailing [email protected].