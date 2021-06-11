Free Six Flags tickets with COVID-19 vaccination at local barbershop

The City of Chicago hosted the first COVID-19 vaccination event of Vax and Relax at its official Barbershop on June 5th in Englewood. Vax and Relax offered free haircuts or vouchers and Six Flags tickets as an incentive to teens and young adults to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Dozens of Chicagoans were vaccinated at this event on Saturday. There was also live music for entertainment. The second vaccination event will take place next Saturday, June 12, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Josephine’s Jet Set Hair Salon, 2542 E 79th St. in South Shore. A parent or guardian must accompany any minor under age 18, and unvaccinated parents and guardians will be encouraged to receive a vaccine as well. Walk-ins are welcome at this event—no pre-registration required. All COVID-19 vaccines are offered at no cost to everyone, no insurance or ID required. For information about COVID-19 vaccines in Chicago, visit www.chicago.gov/covidvax.

Looking to Advertise? Contact the Crusader for more information.