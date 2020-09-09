Free Mobile Vision Care Bus Tour For Youth Comes To Chicago

Chicago-based, social entrepreneur makes third city-wide tour-stop in Bronzeville
WHO: Build Bronzeville; BoxvilleChi; Urban Growers Collective; Chicago-based social entrepreneur Dinai Yelverton of The uDe Agency; Dr. Stephanie Johnson of the Plano Child Development Center; community members
WHAT: Boxville’s Weekly Community Day
WHEN: Thursday, September 10, 2020; 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.
WHERE: Boxville (Parking Lot) 332 E. 51st Street Chicago, IL 60615
Background:
Dinai Yelverton, social entrepreneur and Founder and Event Director of The uDE Agency, a Chicago-based experiential event planning and marketing agency, has announced her latest venture, the 2020 Perfect Vision Campaign.
- The Campaign was created to encourage youth to develop and manifest vision for their lives, literally and
- Designed as a multi-neighborhood bus tour providing free mobile vision care services by licensed, professional optometrists along with eyewear for youth ages 3-18, the Campaign will make stops in pre-selected neighborhoods around Chicagoland during August-September
- The Campaign has already made stops in the Auburn-Gresham (8/22) and Austin (8/29) communities providing FREE vision screenings for over 30
- Stephanie Johnson of the Plano Child Development Center will be providing free vision screenings at their third tour stop on Thursday, September 10th. Certificates provided by VSP® Eyes of Hope® for free comprehensive eye exams and glasses will be distributed as well.
- In partnership with VSP® Eyes of Hope® 1, the 2020 Perfect Vision Campaign is expected to make it’s next stops in the Englewood Community at the Primo Center for Women and Children (9/23), Ford Heights (9/24), and Chatham (9/28).
For more information on the 2020 Perfect Vision Campaign, and to sign children up to receive free eye care at one of the tour stops, visit perfectvisioncampaign.com/appointments.
