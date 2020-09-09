Free Mobile Vision Care Bus Tour For Youth Comes To Chicago

Chicago-based, social entrepreneur makes third city-wide tour-stop in Bronzeville

WHO: Build Bronzeville; BoxvilleChi; Urban Growers Collective; Chicago-based social entrepreneur Dinai Yelverton of The uDe Agency; Dr. Stephanie Johnson of the Plano Child Development Center; community members

WHAT: Boxville’s Weekly Community Day

WHEN: Thursday, September 10, 2020; 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

WHERE: Boxville (Parking Lot) 332 E. 51st Street Chicago, IL 60615

Background:

Dinai Yelverton, social entrepreneur and Founder and Event Director of The uDE Agency, a Chicago-based experiential event planning and marketing agency, has announced her latest venture, the 2020 Perfect Vision Campaign.

The Campaign was created to encourage youth to develop and manifest vision for their lives, literally and

Designed as a multi-neighborhood bus tour providing free mobile vision care services by licensed, professional optometrists along with eyewear for youth ages 3-18, the Campaign will make stops in pre-selected neighborhoods around Chicagoland during August-September

The Campaign has already made stops in the Auburn-Gresham (8/22) and Austin (8/29) communities providing FREE vision screenings for over 30

Stephanie Johnson of the Plano Child Development Center will be providing free vision screenings at their third tour stop on Thursday, September 10th. Certificates provided by VSP® Eyes of Hope® for free comprehensive eye exams and glasses will be distributed as well.

In partnership with VSP® Eyes of Hope® 1, the 2020 Perfect Vision Campaign is expected to make it’s next stops in the Englewood Community at the Primo Center for Women and Children (9/23), Ford Heights (9/24), and Chatham (9/28).

For more information on the 2020 Perfect Vision Campaign, and to sign children up to receive free eye care at one of the tour stops, visit perfectvisioncampaign.com/appointments.