Free House Music party and 58th Birthday bash for Pastor Hunter in love, peace and harmony

Free two-day Juneteenth celebration

Rev. Marvin Hunter, senior pastor of the Grace Memorial Baptist Church, is hosting a free Westside House Head Festival Block Party in celebration of the 40th anniversary of House Music, Friday, June 21st, at 1457 South Kenneth, Chicago, IL, featuring the legendary Farley Jackmaster Funk and the RockNation Band. Come early to secure your seat the event is from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. where families can bring their grills, eat, live, laugh and love together in peace and harmony.

The musical festival is being presented by the Grace At Jerusalem C.D.C. Hugs Ministry and the Hospitality Ministry and R&B Justice.

And to top off the Juneteenth holiday, Pastor Hunter is hosting a free 58th birthday celebration at the Grace Memorial Baptist Church, 1457 South Kenneth, Saturday, June 22nd, beginning at 5 p.m. with doors opening at 4 p.m.

The program will feature the Williams Singers from Indianapolis, Indiana. Also performing is Pastor Marvin Gaye Hunter & The Sons of Jerusalem and The New Sons of Grace. Special guest appearance by the legendary Prophets Of Joy: Pastor Roosevelt Bradley, Pastor William Crook, Pastor Randy L. Berry, Willie Reese.

Thankful for being alive for 58 years, Pastor Hunter reveal he has survived car accidents, gang wars where he was the mediator, and probably saved the lives of 22 members. He survived sicknesses including COVID-19 which almost took him out. Hunter also survived poverty. Having been the 18th of 21 children, he never thought he was poor though his father only had a third-grade education.

“Our father was the only income in our home; yet with 21 children, we ever were hungry or homeless, and I thank God for that. This is my way, the church’s way of giving back to so many people who have supported me and to provide a platform for our Black music, our Black talent during this Juneteenth weekend.

“It is also a way of providing a violence-free space for children and their families,” said Pastor Hunter. “Music can inspire violence, but it can also provide you with perfect peace, and that is what this weekend of living, laughing and loving each other is all about.”