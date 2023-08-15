Free fares for back to school

Gary Public Transportation Corporation (GPTC) will provide free transit service for students on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, in time for Gary Public School students’ first day of school. All students and parents with young children can ride for free and receive complimentary fares.

All fixed routes, transfers, and GPTC’s Access 219 paratransit service will participate. Transit service will begin at 5 a.m. and run until the end of service at 9:20 p.m.

After this event, students can purchase a 30-Day fare card for $35 throughout the school year. Fare cards can be purchased at the Adam Benjamin Metro Center, 100 W. 4th Avenue in Gary or via the Token Transit mobile app.

For more information about fare cards, bus passes, or how to purchase and use them, please visit the Fares page on our website at https://www.gptcbus.com/fares/.

Riders needing Access219 paratransit service must sign up ahead of time. Any residents interested in becoming paratransit riders should contact the GPTC ADA Coordinator at 219-884-6100 ext. 106.

For more information about the event, please contact David W. Wright, Planning and Marketing Manager, at (219) 885-7555 extension 204 or email [email protected].

Please follow our social media platforms to stay current on the latest information with GTPC or visit www.garytransit.com.