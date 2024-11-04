Free Election Day bus rides offered by Gary Public Transit

Access 219 paratransit services available for voters needing assistance from their doorstep

Gary Public Transportation Corporation (GPTC) has partnered with the Northern Indiana Chapter of The Links, Incorporated and AARP Indiana to offer free transit service on Tuesday, November 5, Election Day.

This initiative aims to support and facilitate voters’ transportation to the polls, reducing barriers to voting in Northwest Indiana.

All fixed routes and transfers, along with GPTC’s Access 219 paratransit service will participate.

Transit service will begin at 5 a.m. and run until 9:20 p.m. Riders heading to the polls will not be required to display documentation or buy a bus pass for their commute.

Riders can use Google Maps, Apple Maps, or the Trip Planner to find the closest routes to polling places, plan their voting trips, and access bus route information. Visit www.gptcbus.com/trip-planner/ for more details.

Riders who need Access219 paratransit service must sign up for service before service can take place.

Residents interested in becoming paratransit riders should contact the GPTC ADA Coordinator at (219) 884-6100 ext. 106. Acccess219 is a complementary paratransit service provided by GPTC to community residents who cannot use fixed route bus service because of a disability. Riders can travel to destinations within ¾ mi of any GPTC transit route. Vehicles include wheelchair lifts and securement devices.

To find polling locations, voting information and more, visit indianavoters.in.gov. To stay updated on the latest happenings with GTPC, follow their social media feeds or visit www.garytransit.com.