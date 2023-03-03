Free class for road construction jobs coming to Gary

Photo caption: Skid steer training during BY Roads class.

Orange traffic cone season is right around the corner, and that means highway and road construction companies are looking for trained workers to fill the thousands of jobs open in the industry.

Individuals interested in these kinds of jobs, which pay an average of $24.90 an hour after six months and include health and vacation benefits, can get free training in a new class starting the last week of March in Gary.

The BY Roads class meets for nine weeks starting March 28 on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at WorkOne, 504 Broadway in Gary. Indiana residents ages 18 and older are eligible.

Students who complete the class earn two industry certifications, NCCER Core and OSHA-10, plus a certificate for Skid Steer operation and ATSSA Flagger. The course ends with a job fair featuring construction companies that are hiring. Visit indianaconstructionfoundation.com to register.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) and the Indiana Construction Roundtable Foundation (ICRF) collaborate on BY Roads to give Hoosiers the hands-on training needed to be road construction, job-site ready, including highway construction safety, hand and power tools, skid steer operation, construction math and communications, all at no-cost to the students.

“Our goal is to train skilled workers and laborers so they can immediately start working,” said Chris Price, president of the ICRF. “This is a win for the students who want good-paying full-time jobs; a win for the construction companies who want trained, reliable workers; and a win for Indiana, which will continue to grow and thrive economically.”

“INDOT is excited to partner with ICRF on the BY Roads training initiative. This opportunity complements INDOT’s mission of providing safe and innovative transportation infrastructure, and will allow its participants to obtain skills in the heavy highway industry to make them more attractive candidates for construction jobs,” said INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith.