Freddie Jackson remembered for his songs as well as NKF partnership

In 2024, singer Freddie Jackson, who died on October 5 at the age of 70, shared in a poignant social media post that he was living with chronic kidney disease.

At that time, he noted that he chose to face the challenge with “openness and resilience.”

He later partnered with the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) to advocate for public awareness and urge early detection. Jackson’s celebrity may have helped others who were facing chronic kidney disease(CKD), it’s reported that he became a passionate advocate for the “Minute for Your Kidneys” assessment tool.

The NKF did extend condolences and were grateful for Jackson’s work with promoting kidney health awareness.

People can use the tips from the tool to measure whether they may have chronic kidney disease, which can often be a “silent killer.” This is a personalized risk report, which is a public health initiative of the NKF—designed to evaluate an individual’s risk of chronic kidney disease in under 60 seconds.

A list of questions helps individuals kickstart a conversation with their primary care physician. If the answer to the majority of these questions is a “yes,” then a trip to a primary care physician would be a good idea: Does a person have diabetes or high blood sugar; heart disease or a family history of kidney failure. Again, this is just advice for individuals who may have issues, and not to be considered as a concrete “end all-be all” answer, without the benefit of consultation with a health care professional.

Jackson’s cause of death has not been revealed, but he lived decades delivering great music to his millions of fans before he became ill.

My first memory of the late R&B singer was listening to his 1985 album titled “Rock Me Tonight.”

I was a year late, but I purchased my first CD player in 1986, as a treat to myself. I headed down to Marshall Field’s, bought the unit and went down the street to a record store, most likely Coconut Records to get his album.

Not sure if I had seen him in Chicago after that, to be honest, but fast forward 25 years later, I saw him perform live off the main strip in Vegas in 2012 with the “Men Of Soul,” comprised of Jackson, (who got a bit racy on stage), the late Peabo Bryson, Jeffrey Osborne and Howard Hewitt.

Chicagoan Audrey Clay agrees with the mood of the concert: “I got last-minute tickets for the concert. I was truly mesmerized; Mr. Jackson had the crowd rocking. Grown folks music at its best.”

Harlem, New York, born Jackson—who was nominated for two Grammy Awards in 1986 for that debut album and the single “You Are My Lady”—died three days after his 70th birthday.

A family statement on October 6 read: “It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Freddie Jackson, who went home to rest last night,” the statement began. “To everyone who ever sang along, danced, or felt something when Freddie took the stage, thank you. You were family to him, and he carried your love with him always.”

The Rev. Al Sharpton posted on X: “I’m saddened to hear of the death of my dear friend, Freddie Jackson. Freddie was an enormously gifted entertainer and a committed community activist.

“When his record was No. 1 or not, he was always in the thick of his community. A true brother beloved who will be missed. May he rest in peace and power.”

Veteran singer Melba Moore remembered Jackson in a statement: “My heart is broken over the loss of a great singer and even a greater friend, Freddie Jackson. When we worked together on songs such as our hit, ‘A Little Bit More,’ his sense of humor had me laughing during the sessions. We had such a special relationship. I will forever miss my dear friend. Rest peacefully, Freddie.”

Singer Regina Belle extended condolences: She said he recently shared their last conversation and always ended with “I love you my Belle.” She expressed deep hurt, wishing for one more hug, joke, or meal. She prays for his family, musicians, management and everyone who loved him.

Five of Jackson’s more popular songs are: “Rock Me Tonight,” “Have You Ever Loved Somebody,” “Jam Tonight” and “Nice ‘N’ Slow.” Other stand out duets with Regina Belle are: “Love Is Just A Touch Away” and “Never Let This Feeling End.”

Jackson’s Facebook page noted that his funeral will be held on Monday, October 19, starting at 10 a.m. Mount Neboh Baptist Church, 1883 Adam Clayton Powell Jr., Blvd in New York City.