Fraternity hosted First Annual Founders Scholarship Banquet

Alpha Kappa Kappa Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. hosted it 1st Annual Founders Scholarship Banquet on November 15 at the Dynasty Banquet Hall in Hammond, IN. The event included cocktails, followed by dinner, the program, and hours of stepping and other forms of dancing.

Dr. Vernon G. Smith, Banquet Chairman, said the goal of the event was to raise $20,000 to establish two $10,000 perpetual scholarships. The scholarships will become a part of the Gary Education Development Foundation.

Christopher Vincent, Chapter Basileus, noted that the distinctive feature of the evening was a memorial service held for deceased chapter brothers, Clyde Jones (attorney), Lee Moss (teacher), Derrick Puckett, and Kevin Hester (both businessmen). He added that professional steppers from Chicago provided dinner time entertainment. The evening closed with three hours of dancing, featuring stepping.