Frank Mrvan receives two more endorsements in run for U.S. Congress

The American Federation of Teachers Indiana (AFT-IN) and the Gary Democratic Precinct Organization both announced their support for Democrat Frank Mrvan to be the U.S. Representative for Indiana’s First Congressional District this week.

The AFT Indiana is a union of professionals that champion fairness, democracy, economic opportunity, and high-quality public education. GlenEva Dunham, president of the Indiana AFT and president of the Gary Teachers Union, stated, “Frank Mrvan is the clear choice in this election of someone who has a proven track record of supporting teachers and public education. At a time of so much change for our schools, teachers, and online classrooms, we need someone in Congress who we know will continue to prioritize our teachers and students.”

Mrvan has maintained a presence in the public schools and actively supports various programs.

“I am humbled and honored to receive the endorsement of the AFT Indiana. Throughout my career in public service, I have been in our public schools. I have consistently read to students, supported Title I programs, and promoted the No More Secrets and the 13 Reasons Why Not programs. As your Member of Congress, I will continue to be an active supporter of our teachers and students, and I will continue to work to ensure that public funds are dedicated to support public education,” said Frank Mrvan.

Locals of AFT Indiana in the First Congressional District include the: Gary Teachers Union #4, Hammond Teacher Federation #394, East Chicago Federation of Teachers #511, Lake Ridge Federation of Teachers #662, Griffith Federation of Teachers #761, Whiting Teacher Association #1040, Lake Station Federation of Teachers #1395, Northwest Special Ed Co-op #3169, East Porter Federation of Teachers #4634, and PEPC (Hebron) Federation of Teachers #4852.

The AFT’s endorsement was preceded on Monday, May 4, with Frank Mrvan announcing that he has received overwhelming support from the leaders of the Gary Democratic Precinct Organization.

On May 2, 2020, each Democratic candidate for U.S. Representative for Indiana’s First Congressional District was able to virtually present the case for their candidacy to each leader of the Gary Democratic Precinct Organization.

The final tally of their selection was that Frank Mrvan received 78 percent of the votes – 46 votes of support out of a total of 59 votes cast.

Frank Mrvan stated, “I am deeply humbled by the overwhelming support from the leaders of the Gary Democratic Precinct Organization. The City of Gary has incredible challenges today from the current health crisis and economic uncertainty, but we will get through this if we work together and make the investments that Gary needs to restrengthen our regional economy. I have always stood with the City of Gary and I look forward as a Member of Congress to continuing to be a trusted and dependable resource for the Gary community.

“I also would like to specifically thank the following officials of the Gary community for their vocal support and tremendous enthusiasm: Former State Senator Earline Rogers, Indiana House Representative Vernon Smith, Calumet Township Trustee Kim Robinson, Calumet Township Assessor Jackie Collins, and the following members of the Gary Common Council – William Godwin, Cozey Weatherspoon, Mary Brown, Tai Adkins, Linda Barnes-Caldwell, and Dwight Williams.”

For more information on his candidacy, visit his website at www.mrvanforcongress.com.