Frank Mrvan is our choice for Congress

The Gary Crusader endorses Frank Mrvan for Congress to represent the First Congressional District. We believe that he will provide the effective representation for Gary and Northwest Indiana that must be continued. With his election, Indiana’s First Congressional District will receive the strong representation that we have come to expect, and we can boast of sending a strong and effective individual to Washington.

In the tradition of former Congresspersons Ray J. Madden, the courageous leadership of Katie Hall and the calm yet forward progressive style of Peter Visclosky we have been fortunate to have representatives that have worked tirelessly to ensure that our needs were addressed.

Whether it was supporting steel workers in their fights for better wages and working conditions, to addressing the problems of the inner cities, the residents of the First District knew that they were being adequately represented.

The city of Gary has always been a priority with our Congressional representatives, and they realized the important role the city has played in the growth and development of Northwest Indiana. Over the years, millions of dollars in federal funds have been allocated for Gary projects, from the Gary Airport, to the development and preservation of the lakefront.

They realize that “As Gary Goes, So Goes the Region” was more than an overused cliché and sought to make sure that Gary’s contribution to the region’s growth was significant.

When Congressman Peter Visclosky announced several months back that he would not seek another term in Congress, we were wondering who we could send to Washington and continue the programs and effective legislation to help our region grow. We believe as does Congressman Visclosky that Mrvan is that individual.

Visclosky believes that Mrvan has the ability to fill the leadership void and has passed the baton to Mrvan. In his endorsement of Mrvan, Visclosky said, “I know that Frank Mrvan will fight with each breath and fiber of his being to further collaborate and implement his vision for the next transformational initiative that will bring people of Northwest Indiana together in order to grow our regional economy, create more good paying jobs, and improve our quality of place.”

For the past 15 years, Mrvan, as North Township Trustee, has been helping people find good paying jobs. He has worked closely with federal, state, local and the private sectors to help develop opportunities for those seeking to better the quality of their life.

In Congress, he will use his years of experience to continue to work with all the stakeholders to create more economic opportunities and help retain and attract investments to Indiana’s First District.

As North Township Trustee, Mrvan has seen the devastation that the lack of health care has had on individuals and families. One of his priorities is to work to expand health care opportunities for the underserved by working to expand the Affordable Care Act.

Mrvan’s support of public education has earned him an endorsement from the American Federation of Teachers Indiana. As a member of Congress, Mrvan pledges to continue his support of teachers, students and public education while working to ensure that public funds are dedicated to support public education.

Our local elected officials including State Representative Vernon Smith, former State Senator Earline Rogers, Calumet Township Trustee Kim Robinson, Councilwoman Mary Brown and many others we rely on to look out for Gary and Northwest Indiana, believe he is the best candidate and are supporting his candidacy.

Further, with the devastation that we are experiencing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the glaring disparities in economics and health in minority and underserved communities are proof that the First Congressional District needs someone strong in their commitment to represent all of his constituents in Congress and to address these and other problems. Mrvan has demonstrated during the recent crisis his compassion for those who have been left behind, and he will take that same compassion to Washington when elected.

You have less than a week to request a mail-in absentee ballot application which will allow you to cast your vote by mail in the June 2 Primary Election. The request must be received no later than May 21 in the county election office. You can obtain an online ballot at Indianavoter.com or an application form in the county election office. Because of coronavirus concerns, early in-person voting will only be allowed from May 26 until June 1 at noon. The best option is to start early by requesting the mail-in application.

Whether by mail or in person we strongly urge you to vote for Frank Mrvan.