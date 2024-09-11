Franciscan Health expands community support

Franciscan Health is expanding its community health services with significant developments aimed at supporting expectant mothers, addressing food insecurity, and providing emotional support for breast cancer patients.

The Franciscan Physician Network St. Clare Health Center, located at 1121 S. Indiana Ave., has transitioned into a dedicated community health facility. The newly restructured center now focuses on serving expectant and new mothers, as well as individuals facing food insecurities.

This transformation was made possible following the relocation of the Franciscan Physician Network offices, previously housed within the building, to the Crown Point Health Center at 12800 Mississippi Parkway. The move included Internal Medicine Physician Dr. Emmett Robinson, Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner Kathleen Nix, and Internal/Geriatric Medicine Physician Dr. Rajarajeswari Majety. Dr. Majety is transitioning to a leadership role with Franciscan’s Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), while Dr. Robinson and NP Nix will continue their practices in the new location.

The space made available by these relocations has allowed the expansion of essential programs such as the Prenatal Assistance Program, Diaper Pantry, and Fresh Start Market. Additionally, the facility now houses staff focused on food insecurity, fetal infant mortality review, and community benefit initiatives, thereby consolidating various community health efforts under one roof for increased impact.

“Living out our mission at Franciscan Health means supporting the health and wellbeing of our community, from expectant mothers in our prenatal assistance program to families facing food and diaper shortages,” said Caitlin Leahy, Franciscan Alliance Senior Vice President for the Franciscan Health Foundation and Community Health Improvement. “Thanks to the generosity of our donors, community members, and grantors, and the leadership of our Community Health Improvement team, we are bringing these vital services together under one roof for greater impact.”

The Prenatal Assistance Program, initiated in 2002 in Crown Point, provides a wide range of services, including pregnancy education, counseling, peer support, and enhanced access to public assistance programs and community services. The program also operates a Diaper Pantry, which offers diapers, wipes, formula, bottles, and other essential supplies to families in need. The Fresh Start Markets, part of a larger food insecurity initiative in collaboration with the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, allows eligible individuals to access healthy food free of charge.

New Peer Counselor Training Program for Breast Cancer Survivors

In addition to these services, Franciscan Health is also launching a new initiative at its Breast Care Center in Crown Point, aimed at supporting breast cancer patients. The center will host a free peer counselor training session for breast cancer survivors, equipping them to offer emotional support to others undergoing treatment. This program, offered in partnership with Pink Ribbon Connection, will be led by Dr. Christine Ward, a professional psychologist specializing in supporting breast cancer patients and their families.

The training session is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Franciscan Health Breast Care Center Crown Point, located on the third floor of the Burrell Professional Center at the Franciscan Health Main Street Outpatient Center. A free dinner will be provided for participants.

These combined efforts by Franciscan Health demonstrate a deep commitment to enhancing community health by addressing the multifaceted needs of individuals and families across Northwest Indiana. Whether through expanding prenatal and food assistance services or fostering supportive networks for breast cancer patients, Franciscan Health continues to be a pivotal resource in promoting wellbeing across the region.

For more information on contributing to these programs or participating in the new peer counselor training, contact the respective offices mentioned above.