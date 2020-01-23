Foxx gains more endorsements for re-election

Crusader Staff Report

Kim Foxx has received several endorsements in her re-election campaign as Cook County State’s Attorney.

United Working Families, Real Justice PAC, the Chicago Federation of Labor, Personal PAC, and the Wheeling Township of Democrats have all endorsed Foxx, the first Black female Cook County State’s Attorney who is seeking a second term in office.

On Wednesday, January 22, Singer John Legend endorsed Foxx for the second time after her 2016 election.

The Friends for Foxx campaign, in working to re-elect Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, say their candidate is on a roll after a week packed full of new endorsements. With that growing momentum, the campaign also published a revamped version of its website where voters can learn more about Foxx’s priorities, her policies, and sign up to get involved with her campaign.

The endorsements provide fresh momentum for Foxx.

United Working Families Executive Director Emma Tai said in a statement, “As Cook County State’s Attorney, Kim Foxx has fought tirelessly against the root causes of violence and mass incarceration. She has exonerated 80 wrongful convictions, reduced prosecution of low-level offenses, and worked to expunge over 1,000 low-level possession convictions. These measures are essential to undoing the racist legacy and continued harm to communities of color under the failed War on Drugs.”

Real Justice PAC said, “Kim championed alternatives to incarceration and expunged tens of thousands of marijuana convictions. The number of people sentenced to jail or prison dropped by 20 percent. Her record speaks for itself. She is the reformer that Chicago needs.”

Chicago Federation of Labor President Bob Reiter said in a statement: “The Chicago Federation of Labor is proud to endorse State’s Attorney Kim Foxx in her campaign for re-election. While there is still much work to be done to help lift up communities that face social inequity, Kim has worked tirelessly towards making sure our criminal justice system works for everyone.”

“The only way we can continue our work to protect women’s rights is with progressive-minded elected officials by our side. Kim Foxx is that elected official that we can count on,” said Personal PAC President and CEO Terry Cosgrove in a statement. “She is a warrior for women and part of the Personal PAC community. We proudly support her bid for re-election.”

Wheeling Township Democrats: “State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has been a leader, and national example, of what real criminal justice reform looks like. She delivers true justice and equity to Cook County families and we know she will continue to do that work for the next four years. We’re proud to join her in this re-election campaign and provide our endorsement,” said Representative Mark Walker, committeeman for Wheeling Township Democrats.