Four years of progress: Biden-Harris Administration delivers historic investments for communities and people across the country

During the past four years, HUD adopted policies and launched programs that increased housing supply, supported first-time homeowners, expanded rental assistance, fought housing discrimination, and protected communities against the effects of climate change.

HUD Public Affairs Staff

WASHINGTON – When President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into office in January 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic and other conditions made quality, affordable housing difficult to find and led to increased risk of homelessness and housing costs for families across the nation. Under the leadership of both Secretary Marcia L. Fudge and Agency Head Adrianne Todman, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has made important efforts to boost the supply of affordable homes, lower housing costs, eradicate housing discrimination, and increase rental assistance for thousands of Americans. Thanks to the hard work of HUD staff and the Department’s partners on the ground and at other federal agencies, the Biden-Harris Administration has made historic investments in housing over the past four years, supporting families and strengthening American communities. As HUD enters its 60th year, this progress is a testament to the Department’s programs and staff in building thriving communities and avenues to economic opportunity.

“It has been my deepest honor to serve the American people at HUD, helping families secure affordable housing where they can grow and thrive and live with dignity,” said HUD Agency Head, the Honorable Adrianne Todman. “With steadfast leadership, HUD and the Biden-Harris Administration were able to make a real difference, even as we faced considerable headwinds in the housing market. During our time at HUD, we’ve ensured thousands more families can afford rent thanks to the record number of housing vouchers we funded—the most in 20 years. We helped almost 2 million struggling families stay in their homes during the pandemic and provided more opportunities for Americans to achieve the dream of homeownership and build generational wealth. I want to thank the dedicated public servants at HUD and our community partners who have worked tirelessly on behalf of the American people to ensure we have a housing system that works for all families.”

See below some highlights of the Administration’s historic housing agenda. Over the past four years, HUD:

Helped more than 2.3 million people buy their first home and served more than 1.2 million borrowers of color.

and served more Reduced mortgage insurance premiums, delivering real savings to American homebuyers and helping more families attain the dream of homeownership through FHA-insured financing. More than a million borrowers have now saved nearly $1,000 pear year because of this reduction from March 2023 through September 30, 2024.

have now saved nearly because of this reduction from March 2023 through September 30, 2024. Helped nearly 2 million homeowners stay in their homes during the pandemic and partnered with the U.S. Treasury Department to keep more than 8 million renters in their homes.

Built or repaired over 500,000 affordable housing units .

. Drove near-record construction, with 1.7 million new housing units built in 2022 .

. Taken on needless barriers to housing production and preservation, including by awarding $185 million in PRO Housing funding to support the efforts of communities who have committed to housing-forward policies and practices.

to support the efforts of communities who have committed to housing-forward policies and practices. Implemented the most significant update to Manufactured Home Construction and Safety Standards (the HUD Code) in over 30 years.Over the last four years, HUD ensured safe and affordable production of approximately 360,000 manufactured homes that adhere to the updated HUD Code.

Issued over 120,000 new housing vouchers in the past 4 years, the largest expansion of rental assistance 20 years. The HCV program serves more than 5 million people in 2.5 million households last year.

the largest expansion of rental assistance 20 years. The HCV program in 2.5 million households last year. Allocated $105 billion in rental assistance to over 2,100 public housing agencies through the Housing Choice Voucher Program since 2021 to 2,118 Public Housing Agencies from 2021-present.

from 2021-present. Successfully delivered more than $1.4 billion in record time through the Green and Resilient Retrofit Program (GRRP), funded by President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, to modernize over 30,000 affordable homes across 42 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico, making them greener, healthier, and safer.

Permanently housed or served more than 1.2 million people experiencing homelessness .

. Served almost 90,000 veterans through the VASH program. This is the most veterans served at any point in the program’s history.

through the VASH program. This is the most veterans served at any point in the program’s history. Since 2023, HUD has awarded or made available over $77 million in funds to prevent homelessness among youth aging out of the foster care system.

Awarded the largest amount of annual federal funding provided through HUD’s Continuum of Care program in history – $3.16 billion to over 7,000 projects , expanding housing and services projects for people experiencing homelessness, including survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, stalking, and sexual assault. In January 2025, HUD expects to deliver a even-larger funding package: more than $3.5 billion to expand programs for people experiencing homelessness.

, expanding housing and services projects for people experiencing homelessness, including survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, stalking, and sexual assault. In January 2025, HUD expects to deliver a even-larger funding package: programs for people experiencing homelessness. Awarded $5 billion in funding through HOME-ARP to reduce homelessness and increase housing stability across the country.

Invested nearly $5 billion in Tribal communities through targeted housing and community development programs, including the Indian Housing Block Grant, Indian Community Development Block Grant, and Native Hawaiian Housing Block Grant.

through targeted housing and community development programs, including the Indian Housing Block Grant, Indian Community Development Block Grant, and Native Hawaiian Housing Block Grant. Took action to address racial bias in homeownership through the first-of-its-kind Property Appraisal and Valuation Equity (PAVE) Task Force, including with new updated FHA Reconsideration of Value policies that that enable borrowers to request a re-assessment of the appraised value of their property if they believe their appraisal was inaccurate or biased. Collectively, these actions contributed to a 40% reduction in the home appraisal gap since the Biden-Harris Administration took action.

since the Biden-Harris Administration took action. Secured a clean audit opinion for five consecutive years , underscoring its unwavering commitment to financial transparency, accountability, and the responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars.

, underscoring its unwavering commitment to financial transparency, accountability, and the responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars. Modernized all 50 states, territories, and the District of Columbia on HUD.gov, reducing pages from 2,500 to 100, featuring a streamlined, trauma-informed design that enhances accessibility to vital resources like affordable housing services, disaster recovery assistance, and homeownership support, empowering communities nationwide.

Learn more about HUD’s achievements in our fact sheet, which details more accomplishments from the Biden-Harris Administration’s historic agenda.

HUD is pleased to present a video that highlights the Department’s key accomplishments over the past four years. The video provides a comprehensive overview of these historic achievements and can be viewed here.