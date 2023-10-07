“Four Daughters” screening at Chicago International Film Festival with In-Person Screenings on Oct. 12-13 at AMC NEWCITY. 

This film screens in the Documentary Competition and Women in Cinema categories

An artistic Cannes-winning tour-de-force blending documentary and fiction that explores the secret trauma at the heart of a Tunisian family.

This riveting exploration of rebellion, memory, and sisterhood reconstructs the story of Olfa Hamrouni and her four daughters, unpacking a complex family history through intimate interviews and artful reenactments to examine how the Tunisian woman’s two eldest were radicalized.

CAST MEMBERS FROM the award-winning film “Four Daughters.”

Casting professional actresses as the missing daughters, along with acclaimed Egyptian-Tunisian actress Hend Sabri as Olfa, Oscar® nominated director Kaouther Ben Hania (The Man Who Sold His Skin) restages pivotal moments in the family’s life. These scenes are interwoven with confessions and reflections from Olfa and her younger daughters, offering the women agency to tell their own story and capturing moments of joy, loss, violence, and heartache.

Winner of four prizes including L’Oeil d’Or (Best Documentary) when it screened in competition at the Cannes Film Festival, “Four Daughters” is a compelling portrait of five women and a unique and ambitious work of nonfiction storytelling that explores the nature of memory, the weight of inherited trauma, and the ties that bind mothers and daughters.

Take a look at the trailer: https://youtu.be/D9CuDdf-0m4?si=zfzI1rRwYDwlUPAw.

Check https://www.chicagofilmfestival.com for more information.