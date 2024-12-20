Founding member of TUCCRev. Dena Jo Holland-Neal dies

Rev. Dena Jo Holland-Neal

The Gary community is mourning the loss of Rev. Dena Jo Holland-Neal, a beloved pastor, mentor, advocate, and friend. Rev. Holland-Neal passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at Northwestern Hospital in Chicago, Illinois. She was 70 years old.

Born on June 24, 1954, in Gary, Indiana, Dena Jo Holland-Neal was a proud graduate of West Side High School’s Class of 1972. A trailblazer in ministry and advocacy, she dedicated her life to faith, family, and service. At the time of her passing, Rev. Holland-Neal was the pastor of Peace United Church of Christ in Merrillville, Indiana, where she inspired countless individuals with her compassion and spiritual leadership. Previously, she served as the assistant pastor at Trinity United Church of Christ in Gary, Indiana.

Rev. Holland-Neal was a founding member of Trinity United Church of Christ-Gary, where she worked closely with Rev. John Jackson, Sr., the senior pastor. Rev. Jackson fondly credited her with nurturing the congregation in its early days, calling it “our newborn baby,” as she often referred to the community of faith.

“Dena carved out a legacy of not only being a part of creative justice but usually being at the forefront of that work,” Rev. Jackson reflected. “We know that she now resides in that place that Jesus mentioned when he said, ‘Let not your heart be troubled… In my Father’s house are many mansions.’”

Beyond her role as a pastor, Rev. Holland-Neal was a fierce advocate for mental health reform. She was among faith leaders who rallied to the Indiana State Capitol to demand full funding for mental health services. At a press conference, Rev. Holland-Neal spoke passionately about the devastating impact of the lack of crisis response systems in her community. She cited findings from the Indiana Behavioral Health Commission that untreated mental illnesses cost the state $4.2 billion annually, underscoring the urgency of passing Senate Bill 1, which aimed to expand mental health services. “While $130.6 million may sound like a lot of money, it’s within our reach,” she said, championing solutions such as funding the 988 mental health crisis hotline.

Her activism reflected her deep commitment to justice and equality, leaving an indelible mark on the lives she touched.

“Top of the list of women warriors for justice and peace” is how longtime friend Carolyn McCrady described Rev. Holland-Neal. “She was on every front line for everything that mattered. For that reason, she will always be with us as we move forward.”

Her legacy of mentorship and kindness is deeply cherished by State Representative Regan Hatcher, who remembered her as both a mentor and a godmother figure. Holland-Neal’s father, James Holland, was Rep. Hatcher’s godfather, and their families shared a close bond. “She was always a strong supporter and gave sound advice during my political career,” Rep. Hatcher shared.

Rev. Holland-Neal is preceded in death by her parents, James and Dorothy Holland. She leaves behind her daughters, Nia Neal of Merrillville, Indiana, and Mia Neal of New York, New York; her grandchildren, DeWayne Jackson, Jr., and Jordan Brame of Merrillville, and James Deacon of New York; her godson Charles “Duke” Tanner of Indianapolis, Indiana; and a host of other family members, friends, and admirers.

Visitation for Rev. Dena Jo Holland-Neal is scheduled on Friday, December 20, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Trinity United Church of Christ, 1276 West 20th Avenue, Gary, Indiana. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Rev. Dena Jo Holland-Neal will be remembered as a woman of unwavering faith, fearless advocacy, and boundless compassion. Her impact will continue to resonate through the lives she touched and the causes she championed.