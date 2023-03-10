Founder’s Day 2023

On March 12, community members throughout the city of Chicago and visitors from around the country will gather to celebrate and pay homage to C.R.O.E. (the Coalition for the Remembrance of Elijah).

Founded in 1987 by Munir Muhammad, Halif Muhammad and Shahid Muslim, the organization is an archival library/information center dedicated to preserving the name, ideas and accomplishments of Nation Of Islam leader, the Honorable Elijah Muhammad. C.R.O.E. houses an extensive collection of radio broadcasts, films, Muhammad Speaks newspaper periodicals and other memorabilia.

In 1994, an effort was launched to take the information out of the building directly to the world. C.RO.E. Media, spearheaded by the late Co-Founder/Business Manager Munir Muhammad, consists of two television shows, Muhammad and Friends, and The Munir Muhammad Show, and a 24-hour radio format, providing a platform for community activists, entrepreneurs and politicians to provide information unfiltered.

Over the past 36 years, guest speakers at Founders’ Day have included Minister Louis Farrakhan, actor Harry Lennix and former FBI agent/author Dr. Tyrone Powers from Baltimore Maryland. For ticket information, call 773-925-1600 or visit [email protected],