Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Crusader Newspaper Group

Founder’s Day 2023

On  March 12,  community members throughout the city of Chicago and visitors from around the country will gather to celebrate and pay homage to C.R.O.E. (the Coalition for the Remembrance of Elijah).

Founded in 1987 by Munir Muhammad, Halif Muhammad and Shahid Muslim, the organization is an archival library/information center dedicated to preserving the name, ideas and accomplishments of Nation Of Islam leader, the Honorable Elijah Muhammad. C.R.O.E. houses an extensive collection of radio broadcasts, films, Muhammad Speaks newspaper periodicals and other memorabilia.

In 1994, an effort was launched to take the information out of the building directly to  the world. C.RO.E. Media, spearheaded by the late Co-Founder/Business Manager Munir Muhammad, consists of two television shows, Muhammad and Friends, and The Munir Muhammad Show, and a 24-hour radio format, providing a platform for community activists, entrepreneurs and politicians to provide information unfiltered.

Over the past 36 years, guest speakers at Founders’ Day have included Minister Louis Farrakhan, actor Harry Lennix and former FBI agent/author Dr. Tyrone Powers from Baltimore Maryland. For ticket information, call 773-925-1600 or visit [email protected],

Recent News

The Crusader Newspaper Group consists of two weekly newspapers in Illinois and Indiana featuring news, commentary, and lifestyle reporting geared toward the African American community.
Follow Us
Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube

Browse by Category

Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list to receives daily updates direct to your inbox!

Click here
© 2022 The Crusader News Group | Empowered by Digital Purpose
Scroll to Top