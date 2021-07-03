Founded in Gary, much needed World Civility Day approaching

World Civility Day has expanded its list of notable leaders who will be speaking July 8.

The event, returning after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held at the new Dean and Barbara White Community Center, 6600 Broadway in Gary.

Special guest presenters are U.S. Representative Frank J. Mrvan and U.S. Senator Todd Young, R-IN, who will appear virtually, according to Gary Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chuck Hughes.

Joining the panel of speakers will be U.S. Senator Mike Braun, R-IN, who will appear virtually and Karrah Herring, chief equity, inclusion and opportunity official for the state of Indiana. Herring will represent Governor Eric Holcomb, who will not be in attendance.

Braun will attend the World Civility Day activities following statements that showed his inability to work with Democratic Party leadership on a federal infrastructure bill.

“Any compromise on paid-for infrastructure is a bad deal so long as President Biden, Speaker Pelosi, and Leader Schumer insist on pursuing a multi-trillion-dollar tax-and-spend reconciliation package to further transform Americans’ relationship with our government through a cradle to grave welfare state,” Braun said in a statement released from his office.

A full day of activities includes civility-themed workshops starting at 9:30 a.m. Limited slots will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The day will end with a dinner and awards presentation at the Avalon Manor Banquet Center on U.S. 30 in Hobart.

Community Civility Counts started as an initiative of the Gary Chamber of Commerce Public Policy Committee and has expanded to include many partners both locally and nationally. It was launched in 2015 at a news conference at Gary City Hall, Hughes said.

“An idea that was birthed in the Gary Chamber board rooms has been recognized by Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers, local governments, county government and the Indiana House of Representatives and State Senate. We have been joined by many affiliate groups such as our universities, school districts, boys’ and girls’ clubs and other organizations and businesses,” Hughes said.

As in the past, with the assistance of Dr. Clyde Rivers of I-Change Nations, Inc., the Chamber anticipates champions of civility joining from local groups, from other states and from other parts of the world, Hughes said.

“This historical unification of leadership throughout the state of Indiana is an event you will not want to miss. The public is invited to come out and help demonstrate to the world that Community Civility Counts,” Hughes said.

For information on sponsorships, workshops and dinner reservations, contact the Gary Chamber of Commerce at 219-885-7407; Chuck Hughes, 219-746-6339 chughes@garychamber.com or Jan Bowden, 219-730-7767 jbowden@garychamber.com.