Foundation and AKA host event to Boost Heart Health during COVID 19

Community Invited to Virtual Event February 5 Featuring Belly/Line Dancing & Healthy Eating

COVID-19 has forced everyone into home confinement with limited opportunities to move and exercise. With families often living in cramped quarters, many people have transformed into “couch potatoes.” This sedentary lifestyle compromises the optimal function of the heart and negatively impacts one’s quality of life.

The American Heart Association asserts that a healthy heart requires movement to keep the heart pumping. So, the conditions that COVID-19 creates threatens the health of your heart.

Recognizing that heart health is central to total health, and with a commitment to serve the community, the AKArama Foundation — the charitable arm of the Theta Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha — became proactive. President Veletta L. Bell charged Dr. Causandra McClain Hall, the Foundation’s Women’s Health and Wellness Committee Chairman, with the task of creating a virtual program that is free and open to the public. To engage participants, Chairman McClain Hall and the Committee created a heart-boosting program that combines movement and healthy eating.

The event is part of Heart Health Impact Day. It will be held Friday, February 5 from 6:30 to 8:30 PM. Register by logging on to bit.ly/TOPinkGoesRed2021. Participants can follow on Zoom and participate — even within a small space.

Dr. McClain Hall said the event will feature interactive activities that combine fun with a serious commitment to benefiting the heart.

Among the activities are:

Line Dancing by Mz. Georgia, whose lively sessions are FUN and FAB-U-LOUS!

Belly Dancing directed by Foundation President Veletta L. Bell, who has perfected this unique dance style.

Those who register can join the fun by forming a line at home and by mimicking the gyrations and shimmy movements of belly dancing. The leaders of each dance activity will demonstrate how to line dance and belly dance – even within cramped quarters.

The website, zensartla.com asserts that belly dancing is an ideal way to spark movement and promote heart health.

The site states: “Belly dancing is a great cardio workout. Since it gets the heart racing, it is an excellent way to improve cardiovascular health.” And combined with a healthy diet, belly dancing can be a fantastic weight-loss tool.”

The same observation can be made of line dancing.

A highlight of the event will be a healthy cooking demonstration by Dr. Carla Hightower. A medical doctor and a member of the Sorority, she will create a meal that benefits the immune system and strengthens the heart. Registered participants will receive the list of ingredients in advance so they can prepare the dish along with the dietitian.

Kimberley Egonmwan, AKArama Foundation Vice President, stated that the motivation behind putting a focus on heart health is the grim reality of heart disease – especially among African American women. As proof, she cites the web site, goredforwomen.org, which states that heart disease and stroke are the number one killers of women. Stroke, which is a by-product of heart disease, disproportionately affects African Americans.

The American Heart Association reveals that even when heart disease and stroke don’t result in death, they cause disability and diminish the quality of life.

Juxtaposed against the alarming statistics, President Bell encourages the public to register and attend. Says Bell, “Heart Health Impact Day puts a spotlight on the importance of staying heart-healthy. We invite and welcome the public to log in and participate in this free event. Attending is an investment in living longer and healthier.”

Sponsors of the Heart Health Impact Day are Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., the American Heart Association and the Ascending Young Pearls Committee, (AYP) a signature program of the AKArama Foundation where members mentor and assist 6th – 8th-grade girls and their parents, and sponsor health and wellness related activities. AYP also helps youth develop leadership skills, self-esteem, and provides parents with information to aid them with financial and parenting decisions.

The Heart Health Impact Day supports the Sorority’s annual “Pink Goes Red for a Day,” where members trade their pink and green signature colors for red. Held during February, which is designated as Heart Health Month, Pink Goes Red is a sorority-wide impact day led by International President Dr. Glenda Glover. All 1,000+ chapters, including those globally, set aside a day to support the American Heart Association’s mission. It also aligns with the sorority’s commitment to women’s health.