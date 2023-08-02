Forty-five Chicagoland girls raced their go-karts to the finish line inspired by ComEd EV Rally STEM program

The Lilac Laser Team Blasted Their Way to Victory

Last Saturday, nine teams of young women put their pedals to the metal in ComEd’s second annual EV Rally. Young women from across Chicagoland applied and were selected to participate in this exciting opportunity to learn about electric vehicles (EVs), science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) principles and clean energy careers while connecting with female ComEd mentors. Each of the 45 students who raced will receive a $2,000 scholarship for completing the program.

After 3 heats of spirited racing and a tense final round, the Lilac Laser team took first place, holding the winners’ trophy up high. The team’s members were:

● Ariel Gray, rising junior at Hansberry College Prep

● Vivienne DeRosa, rising sophomore at John Hersey High School

● Elizabeth Meza, rising junior at Joliet Central High School

● Francis Woods, rising senior at Lane Tech College Prep High School

● Rachel Chen, rising senior at Metea Valley High School

“This exciting program is a fun way for teens to get out of the classroom and experience STEM in a hands-on environment surrounded by like-minded peers,” said Michelle Blaise, senior vice president of technical services at ComEd. “The clean energy transition is coming quickly, and ComEd is working to ensure that we have a diverse pipeline of talent ready to fill these new roles and support our evolving communities.”

The ComEd EV Rally is designed to prepare the next generation of the clean energy workforce, while simultaneously helping bridge the gender gap in STEM. Young women from Illinois, between the ages of 13 and 18, were eligible to apply for the program. The student teams worked with ComEd women mentors over four build days to assemble high-tech, electric go-karts while learning about a variety of career opportunities in STEM.

Find out more about the program by visiting ComEdEVRally.com.

