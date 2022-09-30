Former Super Bowl champion Emmanuel Sanders joins NFL Network

In September, former Super Bowl champion and two-time Pro Bowler wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined the NFL Network as a studio analyst.

Sanders made his NFL Network debut on NFL GameDay Morning show, joining Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin, Steve Mariucci, Ian Rapoport, Cynthia Frelund and Rachel Bonnetta on the most comprehensive pregame show on television.

In his role with the network, Sanders will appear regularly on NFL GameDay Morning throughout the season, in addition to various other NFL Network programs and live coverage of such events as the Super Bowl. Sanders will also co-host a new podcast to be developed for the NFL Podcast Network.

“We got to see a glimpse of what Emmanuel could bring several years ago when he was a guest analyst on NFL GameDay Morning on Championship Sunday,” said NFL Network Vice President and Executive Producer Charlie Yook. “We are excited to have him join our family and create memorable content in the linear and digital space.”

“After 12 years in the NFL, I am excited to take what I have learned on the field and be able to provide my insight and opinions about the game I love on NFL Network,” said Sanders. “I can’t think of a better place to start my post-playing career.”

Sanders (@ESanders_10) joins NFL Network following a 12-year NFL career in which he amassed 9,245 total receiving yards and 51 receiving touchdowns.

A third-round draft pick in 2010 out of SMU, Sanders spent the first four seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Following the 2013 season, Sanders signed with the Denver Broncos as a free agent and spent five full seasons in Denver, during which he was named to the Pro Bowl twice and became a Super Bowl champion when the Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

During the 2019 season, Sanders was traded to the San Francisco 49ers, after which he spent the final two years of his career with the New Orleans Saints (2020) and Buffalo Bills (2021). On September 7, 2022, Sanders announced his retirement as a member of the Broncos.

Sanders currently lives in Denver with his wife and two kids.