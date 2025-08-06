Former Secretary of State Jesse White and former Congressman Bobby Rush endorse Juliana Stratton for Senate

On the 60th Anniversary of the Voting Rights Act, Juliana Stratton joined Illinois civil rights giants Jesse White and Bobby Rush to accept their endorsements

Former Secretary of State Jesse White and former Congressman Reverend Bobby Rush endorsed Juliana Stratton in her bid for U.S. Senate.

“I’m deeply honored to have earned the endorsement of two true giants – former Secretary of State Jesse White and former Congressman Reverend Bobby Rush – in my campaign for the United States Senate. These are two public servants that I have looked up to throughout my career, who opened doors for so many of us. I’m grateful for the trail they blazed and their trust in me as I take my fight for working families to Washington,” said Juliana Stratton.

“Juliana Stratton embodies Illinois’ spirit of service, grounded leadership, and a deep commitment to justice. From raising the minimum wage to protecting women’s rights and tackling gun violence, she’s delivered real results that put people first. That’s why I’m proud to endorse Juliana Stratton for U.S. Senate,” said former Secretary of State Jesse White.

“Juliana has been at the forefront of expanding healthcare access and bringing down prescription drug prices; the creation of thousands of new jobs and making education more accessible. In Illinois we need someone who will go to Washington who really knows how to fight. And I know that Juliana Stratton has been a fighter all her life,” said former Congressman Reverend Bobby Rush. “Juliana is cut out for the job. She was born for this challenge. She was born to fight for working people and those who are on the margins.”

Secretary White made history as the first Black Secretary of State for Illinois and served for a record-breaking six terms. He is known for his mentorship of thousands of young people across the state and his embodiment of honor and excellence in public service.

Reverend Rush’s legacy of service includes being a co-founder of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party, 30 years as a Congressman, and championing initiatives to improve the lives of underserved communities, including improving healthcare access for Black Americans, fighting for higher education access, youth employment and mentorship, and ensuring the passage of the Emmett Till Antilynching Act.

Stratton has earned support from leaders across Illinois, including Governor JB Pritzker, United States Senator Tammy Duckworth, and Ambassador Carol Moseley Braun, the first Black woman to ever serve in the United States Senate. Stratton is also endorsed by elected officials and Party leaders in Lake and Cook County, numerous downstate mayors and county chairs, members of the Illinois Asian American Caucus, dozens of State Representatives and Senators, and over 50 LGBTQ+ Illinois leaders.