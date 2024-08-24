Former President Obama and Michelle rally Democrats for Harris

The second night of the Democratic National Committee Convention (DNCC) was packed with an all-start lineup of heavy political hitters, including former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. All speeches were centered on connecting Vice President Kamala Harris to American voters, defining her story, and differentiating her from her presidential opponent.

The Obamas successive endorsement speeches, Tuesday, April 20th, that took aim at former President Donald Trump and bolstered Harris as a tough yet compassionate leader who will solve the problems of everyday Americans by focusing on the bread-and-butter issues impacting U.S. families.

“For years, Donald Trump did everything in his power to try to make people fear us,” the former first lady told a roaring crowd. “See, his limited, narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hardworking, highly educated, successful people who happened to be Black.”

Mrs. Obama told a raucous crowd that interrupted her remarks several times, “America, hope is making a comeback.”

She also noted that her appearance in the city was the first since memorial*zing her mother Marian Shields Robinson who died May 31st of this year. “The last time I was in Chicago was to memorialize my mother —the woman who showed me the meaning of hard work, humility, and decency, who set my moral compass high and showed me the power of my voice, “she said. “I still feel her loss so profoundly. I wasn’t even sure I’d be steady enough to stand before you tonight.

“But my heart compelled me to be here because of the sense of duty I feel to honor her memory, and to remind us all not to squander the sacrifices our elders made to give us a better future,” Mrs. Obama said.

Tuesday’s speakers included John Giles, GOP mayor of Mesa, Arizona, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Angela Alsobrooks, Maryland nominee for U.S. Senate and executive of Prince George’s County, Maryland, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The United Center was packed to the rafters with individuals unable to get a seat inside the arena filling the halls to view the festivities on monitors. As former President Obama walked onto the stage with his signature sway, the audience erupted in shouts, cheers and praises of “Yes we can.”

After kissing his wife who introduced him, he took to the podium and seemed to drink in the colorful atmosphere. His speech was evenly divided on denouncing and ridiculing Trump and praising the Harris ticket.

“Kamala and (Vice Presidential nominee) Tim (Walz) have kept faith with America’s central story,” Mr. Obama said, “a story that says, ‘We are all created equal’ … That everyone deserves a chance. That even when we don’t agree with each other, we can find a way to live with each other.”

“We do not need four more years of bluster and bumbling and chaos,” he said, reminding people of the Trump presidency that ended in 2020. “We have seen that movie before, and we all know that the sequel is usually worse,” he said to thunderous applause. “America’s ready for a new chapter. America’s ready for a better story. We are ready for a President Kamala Harris.”