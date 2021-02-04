Former police officer Adam Coy charged with murder in death of Andre Hill

Coy was fired in January.

By

Former Columbus, Ohio, police office Adam Coy has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Andre Hill, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Wednesday.

Coy has been arrested and charged with one count of murder, one count of felonious assault and two counts of dereliction duty.

“I believe the evidence supports the indictment,” Yost said during a press conference Wednesday night.

Hill, 47, was shot to death by Coy on Dec. 22. Officers were responding to a 311 non-emergency call for a noise complaint.

“We are encouraged by the decision of the grand jury to hold [Officer] Coy accountable for his reckless action, resulting in the tragic death of Andrew Hill,” Hill’s family attorney Ben Crump said in a statement Wednesday. “Though nothing will bring back Andre’s life and relieve his family’s grief, this is an important step toward justice.

Police body camera footage released in December showed officers handcuffing an apparently lifeless Hill after shooting him multiple times and then standing around for five minutes and 11 seconds without rendering first aid.