Former Platters singer showcases George Floyd mural on 4th anniversary

May 25th marked the four-year anniversary of the daytime lynching of 46-year-old George Floyd by white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. His public execution, live streamed by witnesses on social media, sparked global protests and led for cries to “defund the police.”

Chauvin was convicted of murdering Floyd and in 2022 he was sentenced to 21 years in federal prison for depriving the man of his civil rights. The victim’s family received a $27 million civil settlement from the city of Minneapolis, and other cities across the U.S. began enacting police reform measures.

In the four years since his killing, nearly 3,000 pieces of street art were created in response to his death, according to a street art database. The most famous mural was created by artists Cadex Herrera, Greta McLain and Xena Goldman and features Floyd’s face in front of a bouquet of sunflowers. Another such mural in Santa Barbara, California, was created by two artists- Griffin Lounsbury and Chadillac Green and is maintained by award-winning singer/musician Ron Paris.

A music lecturer, and soul singer and artist, Ron Paris’ musical journey began as part of The Platters. He later opened a show in Las Vegas called “The Ron Paris Show.” The Platters, known for their smooth, soulful harmonies, were formed in 1952 by bass singer Herb Reed. The group went on to chart 40 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 between 1955 and 1967, including four number one hits. In 1990 the group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Today, the music group named Shelter was founded in 2014 in Santa Barbara. Shelter is a high-energy group of seasoned musicians who perform R&B classics from the ’50s up to the present. With a core group of two vocalists, a keyboardist, and a drummer, Shelter performs at local clubs and restaurants as well as community events, receptions and weddings.

Paris’ mural, which reminds people to “Please breathe,” is a colorful testament to Floyd’s impact on how African Americans are valued and devalued in society. In addition to being the caretaker of the area where the mural is featured, the 80-year-old singer continues to perform with his soul music group Shelter. Shelter performed on Saturday night, May 25, 2024 (the date of George Floyd’s death) at a small restaurant club in Santa Barbara called Soul Bite.

Said Julie Carlson, “Ron keeps the area weeded and clean and, in general, wants people in Santa Barbara to stay aware of this tragic event and all that it represents.”

For more info on Ron and the group, you can visit their website at www.sheltersb.wordpress.com. Also, for a short promotional video of Ron’s lecture performance, “Sweet Soul Music,” visit https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=ron+paris+promo.