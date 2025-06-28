Former NIPSCO Executive Charles W. Burton dies at 90

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Charles W. Burton, age 90, of Edina, MN, formerly of Gary, IN, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2025.

Preceded in death by wife, Donna Jean (Young); parents, Floyd E. Burton Jr. and Thelma (Haggins) Burton Anderson; siblings, Joyce Brown, Harlen Burton, and Marsha Burton.

Survived by daughters, Courtney A. Burton and Carole A. Burton; granddaughter, Johnette Gore; great-grandchild, Lakarra Carter (Tony); great-great-grandchildren, Jayden Hall and Nuri Carter.

A native of Springfield, OH, Charles built a life of purpose, service, and community. He graduated from Central State University with a degree in Business and Accounting. During college, he was a varsity swimmer, student government leader, campus Fire Chief, and member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.

In 1961, Charles began a 30-year career at Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO), overseeing customer service, civic relations, and economic development. His leadership and dedication earned the respect of both colleagues and the greater Gary, IN community.

Charles served as President of the Lions Club International and Executive VP of the Gary Jaycees, earning Spark Plug and Director of the Year awards. He volunteered with the Gary Chamber of Commerce, United Fund, Joint Hospital Fund, and the Smith Memorial Industry for the Blind. He was appointed to the Indiana Film Commission and the editorial board of the Gary Post-Tribune.

After relocating to Burnsville, MN in 1993, Charles continued his service through leadership roles with ISD 191 Community Education, the Burnsville Senior Center, Valley Natural Foods Co-op, and Dakota Electric Association. He received the John Coskran Volunteer Award in 2004.

A U.S. Army Reserve veteran, Charles served with the 395th Evacuation Hospital, Fort Leonard Wood, and Fort Bliss.

He will be remembered for his warm smile, steady leadership, and deep belief in the power of community.

Funeral Service 11 a.m. Thursday, July 24, with visitation at 10 a.m., Washburn-McReavy Edina Chapel, 5000 W. 50th St. Edina, MN., Interment is at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN.

Memorials preferred to ronburtontrainingvillage.org or visit www.washburn-mcreavy.com • Edina Chapel 952-920-3996