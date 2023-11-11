Former NFL Player turn orthopedic surgeon fights eviction that would close city’s only Black-owned Urgent Health Care

In an effort to save the Premier Health Network from eviction, that includes the city’s only Black-owned Urgent Health Care and a number of non-violence youth programs, Dr. Gregory L. Primus, owner of the Chicago Center for Sports and Orthopedic Surgery (CSO), is holding a press conference 1 p.m., Saturday, November 11th, at 1301 E. 47th St.

Dr. Primus, who is a former Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos player, took possession of the CSO, which is the former Hyde Park Tennis Club, in December of 2017 which at that time was in a decrepit condition.

The CSO and medical multiplex property, which is ensconced between Brownsville, Kenwood, and Hyde Park communities a lock off Lake Shore Drive, is managed by the Blue Star Properties and owned by 1301 LLC.

Dr. Primus amended the least in early 2018 and added additional space of the Advocate Medical Center after it closed its Hyde Park/Kenwood clinic. The landlord failed to notify him of the leaking roof and water intrusions.

So, we demanded a “watertight” roof before signing the lease and moving into the facility. The landlord agreed; however, the repairs were never completed prior to taking possession of the building.

CSO also includes a number of youth organizations like 360 Volleyball Academy, one of the nation’s largest minority inner city girl’s programs run by coaches, trainers and mentors who are now without a home. Please see the attached list of programs.

Having made major repairs to the sports complex including making it ADA compliant where it had not been for years, we have spent more than $1 million in renovations “to make this one of the first inner city sports complex in the country.”

An orthopedic sports medicine surgeon and master tenant of the property, Dr. Primus was faced with major roof leaks and mold and was forced to close the sports complex to protect clients and the public.

Instead of honoring their written commitment to repair the leaky roof and removal of the mold, the Blue Star Properties issued an eviction notice that will close down the entire CSO Sports and Medical Multiplex.

“We have not only provided Urgent Care and sports medicine to hundreds of patients, but it has been a safe haven for scores of youths and a place to train, practice, play and receive mentorship for Black and brown youth.

“This eviction is illegal because Blue Star Properties never executed their agreement to repair the leaky roof and resultant mold,” said Dr. Primus. “We want to stay, but we can’t control the water leaks.

“Our doctors and staff are dedicated to providing needed medical and sports services to a community that is and has been a medical desert, and we went one step further by providing children with training and mentoring programs that will keep them safe from the violence we see every day in Chicago,” Primus said.

“We are seeking justice for our patients who depend on us, for our youth who have looked to us for guidance, and our doctors and staff who have dedicated their lives to making CSO successful. All we want is justice and fairness so we can do what we are trained to do—save lives and protect our youth,” said Dr. Primus.