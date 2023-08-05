Former Gary Mayor Freeman-Wilson announces the death of her mother

Photo caption: Myrlin Delores Freeman

Gary native and former Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson, who is the president and CEO of the Chicago Urban League, recently released the following statement on Facebook announcing the passing of her beloved mother, Myrlin Delores Freeman.

“On Friday, July 28, 2023, my mother, Myrlin Delores Freeman, left her earthly vessel. In 2009, she suffered, her sixth stroke and it proved to be debilitating because of some complications. She never walked again and had limited verbal capacity, but she was one of the most effective communicators I knew. In July 2009, Carmen, Jordan, and I made the joint decision to care for her at home. Thanks to the support of a cast of thousands that included her sisters and brother, we were fortunate to have her at home during the next 14 years with a few exceptions.

“On April 26, 2023, my Uncle Gerald Patterson made his transition and our family was devastated. He was a superhero to his daughter Danielle and his nieces and nephews who viewed him as a father figure. During Uncle Gerald’s protracted hospitalization, he was faced with a difficult decision about his own care. He made a heroic decision that truly exemplified who he was. In his words, he “manned up” and gave clear directives about what should and should not happen as his body began to give out.

“My Uncle looked after his family and friends throughout his life. I wrote a tribute to him in April but never posted it and didn’t understand why until now. My Uncle’s last act was not only a gift to my cousin Danielle; it provided clear instructions for me when confronted with the same decision on behalf of my Mom and his sister, a few months later. Thank you Uncle G for your selfless example and thank you for showing what it truly means to be a giver of care.

“Thank you Mom for giving us the best example of faith, love, benevolence, fortitude, service, and perseverance. It is an honor to walk in your footsteps and carry your legacy. This is a challenging journey, but it is made easier by knowing that you are resting in the arms of your Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

“Please join our family as we celebrate the life of Myrlin Delores Freeman at Israel C.M.E. Church, 2301 Washington Street, Gary, Indiana 46407 with a Visitation on Friday, August 18, 2023, 12-8 p.m. (Family Hour 6-8 p.m.) and a Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.”