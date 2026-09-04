Former Chicago Crusader Sports Editor William Claire “Halley” Harding transformed the NFL

Campaign Seeks Long Overdue Recognition for Journalist Who Reopened Professional Football to Black Athletes
As the NFL officially opens the 2026 season, we need to recognize William Claire “Halley” Harding for his fight to desegregate the NFL 80 years ago. That’s right, in 1946, a full year before Jackie Robinson broke the color line in Major League Baseball, Harding, a former Negro League Baseball player turned sports editor, led the force to desegregate the NFL, which today is America’s most popular and successful professional sport, with 65% of its players and coaches being African American.
The Chicago Crusader Newspaper, where Harding worked, is launching a campaign with Harding’s nephew to secure greater recognition for this important contribution to professional sports and American society.
“Halley Harding sought talent being denied and understood that the NFL could not reach its full potential while qualified Black athletes were kept outside its doors,” said Dorothy R. Leavell, owner and publisher of the Chicago Crusader Newspaper. “He challenged an injustice, but he also helped professional football become better. The players who followed enriched the sport, strengthened its teams and inspired millions of people.”
Harding’s actions helped change more than the composition of NFL rosters. The NFL that developed after desegregation benefited immeasurably from the talent, leadership and cultural influence of Black players, coaches and executives.
In 1945, Harding was working for the Black-owned Los Angeles Tribune newspaper when the Cleveland Rams sought to relocate to Los Angeles and play at the publicly owned Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
No African American athlete had played or coached in the NFL since 1933, as white NFL owners maintained a racial pact known as “The Gentlemen’s Agreement” that excluded them from the league.
At the January 15, 1946, meeting of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Commission, Harding publicly challenged Rams officials and other NFL owners in attendance about their exclusion of Black athletes. He argued that a team seeking to play in a taxpayer-supported public facility should not be permitted to discriminate.
Harding understood that the Rams’ proposed use of a public stadium created an opportunity to demand change. He placed the issue before the team, Coliseum commissioners, sports writers and public officials in attendance and the community at large. Through his column “So What,” public statements and intense support from the Black community, he helped intensify pressure on the Rams to provide legitimate opportunities for Black athletes.
As a result, on March 21, 1946, as Jackie Robinson looked on in support, the Los Angeles Rams signed former UCLA All-American Kenny Washington. The Rams later signed his UCLA teammate Woody Strode, who would later go on to become a celebrated movie actor.
Yet Harding never received recognition comparable to the importance of the change he helped bring about.
The effects of that change reached far beyond football. The visibility and achievements of Black professional athletes helped challenge racial assumptions, expand representation in American public life and provide new examples of excellence and leadership for young people.
“I am proud of my uncle and what he did,” Geoff Harding said. “His story showed that one person’s courage can help change an institution, and a changed institution can help change the world.”
He added that in 2021, the Los Angeles Times published a front-page story about his efforts. At the 2022 Super Bowl, Viola Davis recognized him in a three-minute televised tribute. In August 2022, the National Association of Black Journalists posthumously awarded him its coveted “Pioneer Award.”
“It is time that all of America learns about his historical American journey and story,” Geoff Harding said.