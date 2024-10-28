Former Chicago Alderman and Cook County Commissioner William “Bill” Beavers dies at 89

Chicago’s political community is mourning the loss of former 7th Ward Alderman and Cook County Commissioner William “Bill” Beavers, who passed away on October 26, 2024, surrounded by family. Known for his fiery spirit and dedication, Beavers, aged 89, was once regarded as Chicago’s most powerful Black alderman, using his platform to open doors for Black entrepreneurs and public figures. Born in Chicago’s Kenwood-Oakland community, Beavers dedicated his life to advancing the interests of his constituents.

Beginning his career as a Chicago police officer, Beavers served for over 21 years before entering the political arena in 1983 as 7th Ward alderman, a position he held until 2006. He later became the Cook County Commissioner for the 4th District, representing parts of Chicago’s South Side and the south suburbs. Beavers leveraged these roles to create new opportunities for Black-owned businesses, famously securing concessions for Black business owners at Midway and O’Hare airports. His firm stance with former Mayor Richard M. Daley on equitable business practices left a lasting impact on Chicago’s economic landscape.

One of Beavers’ greatest achievements was his role in increasing African American representation on the judicial bench in Cook County. Collaborating with influential leaders like Emil Jones and Robert Shaw, he helped establish sub-circuit judicial districts, enabling more Black lawyers to pursue judgeships across the county.

Calvin Jordan, Cook County Democratic Committeeman, noted, “Commissioner Beavers’ passing is a great loss for the African American business community.”

Beavers is survived by his daughters, former 7th Ward Alderwoman Darcel Beavers and Denice Ewing; his son, retired Cook County State’s Attorney investigator David Beavers; his grandson, DeJuan Brown; and his great-granddaughter, Dylan Brown.

A full story on Bill Beavers’ legacy will be featured in the November 2, 2024, issue of the Chicago Crusader.