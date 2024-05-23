Former Bear Anthony Adams to participate in NASCAR

In recent news, NASCAR announced that Anthony Adams will serve as an Honorary Event Official for the 2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race, returning to Grant Park July 6-7, 2024.

The former Chicago Bear, YouTube personality and former host of ABC’s The Great American Baking Show will take part in the race weekend’s pre-event ceremonies during the second annual event.

“Whether it is on the gridiron or in the baking tent, Spice Adams brings an incredible energy and enthusiasm that we’re thrilled to add to the race weekend experience,” said Julie Giese, Chicago Street Race President.

“While his Instagram handle, YouTube show, and unforgettable memes have made him a global Internet star – he’s also deeply committed to community engagement at home in Chicago – just as we are at the Chicago Street Race.”

“Nobody does summertime like we do here in Chicago, and NASCAR has really become the premier sports and entertainment party of the season,” said Adams. “As a Chicagoan, I’m excited to be part of such a fun event that puts the city that I know and love at the center of the experience.”

According to NASCAR, Adams played nine years in the NFL with the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers. Upon retirement, he channeled his post-playing energy into an unexpected career as a social and viral media sensation.

Between his YouTube series “OFF DA GRID” and his Instagram account, which has amassed nearly two million followers, Adams’ self-deprecating sense of humor took the Internet by storm and launched his media career, where he has become famous for his original characters such as Cream Biggums and Fat Wonder.

Adams has served as a host for ABC’s The Great American Baking Show, Shaquille O’Neal’s The Big Podcast and the Big Ten Network, as well as appearing on numerous other television shows, such as HBO’s Ballers and Comedy Central’s Detroiters.

Chicago Street Race:

The Chicago Street Race is a unique two-day sports and entertainment event with a festival-like atmosphere that exemplifies NASCAR’s characteristic fan experience that puts attendees closer to the action than any other sport. The Chicago Street Race Weekend is a once-in-a-lifetime experiential opportunity for any sports, music and entertainment fan.

NASCAR has single-day ticketing options starting at $150. NASCAR also offers Youth General Admission Pricing for children 12 and under that are free on Saturday, July 6, and Youth GA tickets for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race are $45. Two-day reserved tickets starting at $465 offer an array of opportunities that include reserved seating and a wide variety of premium experiences. Two-day general admission tickets start at $269.

For a complete listing of ticketing options or to purchase tickets, fans can visit NASCARChicago.com or call 888-629-7223.

Fans can also visit:

NASCARChicagoExperiences.com for multiple options for travel, tickets, and hospitality experiences, courtesy of Quint, the Travel and Experience Package Provider of the Chicago Street Race.

To stay up to date with the Chicago Street Race, fans can subscribe to receive exclusive Chicago Street Race emails, follow @NASCARChicago on X and Facebook and download the NASCAR Tracks App for the latest real-time updates on all aspects of the event.