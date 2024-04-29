Former Ambassador and Senator Carol Moseley Braun to be Sworn on Tuesday, April 30

On April 30, 2024, Ambassador Carol Moseley Braun will be sworn in as Chairman and Member of the United States African Development Foundation (USADF). The ceremony will be at 9:oo am EDT on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at 1400 I St NW Suite 1000, Washington, D.C. 20005.

“I am honored to serve as chair of the board of the US African Development Foundation,” said Ambassador Braun. “The USADF currently works with numerous African countries and plays a pivotal role in showcasing American involvement in developing Africa and serving its people. I look forward to beginning to work with the team at the USADF and expanding our role across Africa.”

Former Ambassador and Senator Moseley Braun approaches this role with extensive ties to the continent, not the least of which is her own African American heritage.

Ambassador Braun was nominated by President Joe Biden and approved by the US Senate on March 8, 2024, for a term expiring September 22, 2029.

Ambassador Carol Moseley Braun was the first Black woman elected to the United States Senate. She has served in international, national, state, and local capacities for the U.S. government, including as Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, Recorder of Deeds and Registrar of Titles of Cook County, Illinois, Illinois State Representative, and Assistant United States Attorney.