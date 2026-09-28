‘Forgotten Island’ reminds us that memories are important

The film “Forgotten Island” is a story of friendship and the things that remind us of what makes life worthwhile, our memories.

Josephine “Jo” Yuson’s (H.E.R.) father has moved to America and left her to live with her grandmother, Lola Fatima (Dolly de Leon), in the Philippines. Lola has told Jo stories about this forgotten island that she says she visited when she was young.

The stories told of all kinds of beautiful creatures, monsters and adventures. At a new school, because Jo is kind of a wild child with a big imagination, she tells the story of the forgotten island of Nakali (short for “Nakalimutan”) and the Dreaded Manananggal for her school presentation. The Manananggal is the island villain.

This lands her in the principal’s office, where she meets Raissa Molina (Liza Soberano), who is sent there for defending Jo. They vow to be best friends forever and seal it with a friendship bracelet. They are inseparable as they grow up, adding trinkets to the bracelet to remember the life experiences they have together. Their forever goal is to find a way to get to the “Forgotten Island” that Lola told them so much about.

It’s high school graduation, and Jo is still the free spirit with really no plan for life other than to follow Raissa to college in the Philippines and hang out. Raissa has other plans and will be leaving for Caltech in America, separating them for the first time.

The night before Raissa is to leave, they are on the beach when the sand dial appears, and they are taken to the “Forgotten Island” of Nakali. They soon find out that the island feeds on the memories of outsiders who come there. The only way they can go home is to give up their memories of each other.

Writers and directors Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado have created a funny, sometimes scary, interesting and heartfelt film about friendship but, more importantly, how memories make life matter.

I would not advise taking small children to see it, as while most of the characters are funny, Manananggal is pretty scary. The music of the 1990s will have you bobbing your head and trying not to sing along.

I give “FORGOTTEN ISLAND” 4 out of 5 winks of the EYE.

Until next time, keep your EYE to the sky!