Ford, West Side Heroin/Opioid Task Force & Community Partners Bring Services To West Side On International Overdose Awareness Day

State Representative La Shawn K. Ford, D-Chicago, the West Side Heroin Overdose Task Force, and community partners will bring opioid overdose services to the West Side of Chicago this Monday, August 31, 2020 for International Overdose Awareness Day. The day will bring together a coordinated effort from community partners to address the dire overdose situation on the West Side and to remember family members and friends who have died from accidental opioid overdoses.

The day will begin with a press conference with Rep. Ford, convener of the West Side Heroin/Opioid Task Force, and several community stakeholders. It will be followed by services provided by community partners including overdose reversal training and distribution of Narcan/naloxone; PPE distribution; referral to medication assisted recovery for addiction treatment; and housing assistance.

“West Side communities in Chicago have the highest death rates due to opioid overdoses,” said Ford. “Heroin is increasingly contaminated with deadly fentanyl, and the West Side has borne the brunt of the crisis in terms of addiction and overdose deaths. Organizations, businesses, and leaders of the recovering community, under the umbrella of the West Side Heroin/Opioid Task Force, have been working diligently to confront this challenge.”

Opioid-related overdoses and deaths have risen at alarming rates in Chicago. West Side Black residents account for a disproportionate number of those deaths. According to the June 30, 2020 Chicago Department of Public Health Alert, from January 1, 2020 through May 31, 2020, there have been at least 472 opioid-related overdose deaths in Chicago, which is an increase of 46% from the same time in 2019. Of the 86 opioid-related overdose deaths in May 2020 in Chicago, 56% were Black, 22% were White, and 19% were Latinx. Most significantly, of those 86 deaths, 81% involved fentanyl, either alone or in combination with heroin. Fentanyl-contaminated cocaine is also increasingly seen as a cause of overdose and death.

WHO: State Representative La Shawn K. Ford, Westside Heroin Overdose Task Force, Prevention Partnership, Thresholds, The Night Ministry, Fathers Who Care, Rush Hospital, Heartland Alliance, Healthcare Alternative Services

WHAT: Community Opioid Awareness Event on International Overdose Awareness Day

WHEN: Monday, August 31, 2020; Press Conference starts at 11:30 a.m.; Event starts at 12 p.m.

WHERE: Corner of Pulaski & Jackson, 4000 W. Jackson, Chicago