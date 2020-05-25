Ford urges Governor Pritzker to push for small business redesign funds

State Representative La Shawn K. Ford (D-CH) urges JB Pritzker to advocate for federal dollars for business infrastructure changes due to the COVID-19. Ford hopes that funding for businesses can be a part of the restore Illinois’ plan.

“Every business will have to redesign their set up to accommodate social distancing,” said Ford. “The federal government provides reimbursement to states for mostly all expenses related to COVID-19.

Businesses in Illinois are taking a beating, and many may never reopen because of the devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal government passed legislation for payroll protection to help keep people working and businesses alive but nothing for businesses to make accommodations for social distancing caused by the pandemic.”

“Many businesses in Illinois have been financially destroyed by the impact of the Coronavirus,” said Ford.

“The Governor has announced a 5-stage reopen plan for the Illinois’ business community.

We must ensure that we help these small businesses adapt to the new norm and get funding from the federal government to add to the restore Illinois plan.”