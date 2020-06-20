FORD, TWISTA & COMMUNITY ADVOCATES CONTINUES TOUR OF ILLINOIS PRISONS ON FATHER’S DAY CALLING FOR REFORM

State Representative La Shawn K. Ford (D-CH) and Grammy Award Nominee Twista will continue their prison tour to Sheridan Correctional Center on Father’s Day Sunday, June 21, 2020 @ 10:30 a.m. to advocate for a multitude of reforms. Ford’s visit will be for staff support, delivery of crucial COVID-19 supplies, advocacy of qualified COVID-19 high risk inmates and the treatment of current inmates. Ford wants to make sure the living conditions are safe and healthy for inmates in the prison facility, and in turn make it safe for Sheridan employees

“Illinois Prisons are not safe, and the state will continue to payout legal fees and lawsuits unless we improve the conditions,” said Ford. “The majority of the people serving time will return to be our neighbors or shop at the same grocery store, so it’s in our best interest to invest taxpayers money wisely and help people reform while they are serving their sentence.”

Ford also urges director Rob Jeffreys to advocate for more federal funding to reform and improve the conditions of Illinois’ prisons.

“Illinois must put trade and vocational training or career technical education programs in prisons,” said Ford. “The programs must be designed to teach inmates about general employment skills or skills needed for specific jobs and industries. We still hear of misuse of solitary confinement. There are major deficiencies in prisoner medical and mental health care.”

WHO: State Representative La Shawn K. Ford, Twista, Community Advocates

WHAT: Father’s Day Visit To Sheridan Correctional Center Calling For Reform

WHEN: Sunday, June 21, 2020 @ 10:30 a.m.

WHERE: Sheridan Correctional Center: 4017 E 2603rd Rd, Sheridan, IL 60551