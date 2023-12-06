Ford to discuss psychedelic therapy legalization efforts with veterans at town hall Wednesday

State Rep. La Shawn K. Ford

State Rep. La Shawn K. Ford, D-Chicago, will provide an update to veterans on his efforts to legalize psychedelic therapy at a town hall discussion scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Dorman-Dunn Post 547 at 2129 W. Cermak Rd. in Chicago.

“Veterans who are dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder and other effects from their service may find relief in psychedelic therapy,” Ford said. “That’s why I’m proud to be leading efforts to remove barriers that will allow for a safe, legal and carefully regulated science-based program to enable residents to access promising new therapy treatments. At this town hall we’ll discuss the outlook of this proposal, answer questions and hear feedback from local veterans.”

Ford is the lead sponsor of House Bill 1, also known as the Compassionate Use and Research of Entheogens (CURE) Act. The proposal would decriminalize the personal use of psilocybin and create a regulated psychedelic therapy program under the advice and guidance of an advisory committee, allowing adults to legally seek supervised entheogenic therapy from a trained professional. Medicines would be natural in origin, as well as produced and tested at licensed service centers. The measure does not allow retail sales of psilocybin, instead requiring patients to remain under medical supervision in a regulated therapeutic setting.

For more information, please contact [email protected].

Who: State Rep. La Shawn K. Ford, local veterans

What: Town hall exploring psychedelic therapy for veterans under the CURE Act

When: Wednesday, Dec. 6; 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: American Legion Dorman-Dunn Post 547; 2129 W. Cermak Rd., Chicago