Ford Disappointed After Chicago Party

Illinois State Representative La Shawn K. Ford (D-CH) is calling on everyone to reframe from violating the governor’s order to at stay in place and practice social distancing. Ford is disappointed after a party in Chicago went viral. The party was estimated to have over 1,000 people that attended. Though the number was estimated, the video clearly shows the party had a lot of people.

“Those that attended the party put themselves and their family at risk to a virus that is killing Black people more than any other group of people,” said Ford. “This is a sign that some black youth in Chicago need to believe that they can live another day. The Pandemic is front and center every day for blacks that are 70% of the death and there is no fear of death!”

Blacks in Chicago represent over 70% of COVID-19 deaths. Ford has been working hard to bring supplies to Chicago’s Westside Neighborhood where supplies are limited. Ford was able to help bring 15,000 masks to the Westside Neighborhood with the Mask Up and Live Campaign.

“I see it as a cry for help,” said Ford. “When people put their life at risk it is not normal, as a State Representative, I want to help them. We have some so many people in Chicago that are putting their lives on the line working to stop this spread. I urge the Mayor of Chicago to use her resources to help the misguided youth in Chicago and not take a punitive approach.”

###