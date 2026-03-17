CHICAGO — Today, March 17, 2026, State Representative La Shawn K. Ford, candidate for Congress in Illinois’ 7th District, experienced a serious voting irregularity when he arrived at his polling place at 1045 S. Monitor in Chicago to cast his ballot.

Upon checking in, Representative Ford was incorrectly informed that he had already voted. Ford immediately challenged the error, making clear that he had not cast a ballot in this election. Despite being a duly registered voter appearing at his regular polling location, he was forced to wait approximately 40 minutes while election officials worked to resolve the issue.

“I showed up to vote just like every other citizen, and I was told that I had already voted — which is simply not true,” said Ford. “That is deeply concerning.”

During the delay, Ford was offered the option to vote provisionally, which he declined.

“I was not going to accept a provisional ballot when I knew I was entitled to cast a regular ballot that would be counted without question,” Ford said. “Every voter deserves that same certainty and respect.”

After a prolonged wait, the matter was eventually resolved, and Ford was allowed to cast his ballot.

“This should not happen to anyone,” Ford continued. “If this can happen to me, it can happen to any voter. We must ensure that every eligible voter is able to cast their ballot without confusion, delay, or unnecessary barriers.”

Ford is calling on election authorities to immediately review the incident and ensure safeguards are in place to prevent similar incidents affecting voters across the district.

“Voting is a fundamental right,” Ford said. “We must protect the integrity of that right and make sure the process works for everyone.”