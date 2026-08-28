M.E.B. comes to Chicago Jazz Festival with full Miles Davis’ repertoire

Vince Wilburn Jr. is the nephew of Miles Davis, and he founded the M.E.B. to celebrate all things Miles Davis.

M.E.B. (Miles Electric Band) is an avant-garde collective whose mission is to reinterpret and evolve the electric, high-voltage repertoire of Miles Davis, while paying homage to “The Big Chief.”

Vincent Wilburn Jr., an Emmy- and Grammy-winning producer and drummer. Photo Earl Gibson III.

The band represents two generations of players: Davis’ contemporaries and the next generation of music all-stars, said Wilburn.

The lineup of master musicians, along with Wiburn, includes Darryl Jones, Jason Kibler, Jean-Paul Bourelly, Greg Spero, Rasaki Aladokun, Robert Irving III, Munyungo Jackson, Antoine Roney (whose late brother Wallace Roney was also in the band) and Theo Croker. Often, there will be guest contemporary horn players and turntablists.

Wilburn, an Emmy- and Grammy-winning producer and drummer, played for his uncle’s band beginning in 1979 when he was on Davis’ “Man With The Horn” album. He eventually started touring with Davis in 1985 and performed on many legendary Davis recordings.

“There was a festival in California around 2009 called Sunset Junction, and my publicist asked if I could gather musicians together to honor one of the anniversaries of Uncle Miles’ ‘Bitches Brew’ album, and after that I formed the M.E.B.”

Wilburn said he called people who had either played with Davis or those who were most familiar with his uncle’s style—in order to interpret his music.

“We enlist young musicians to play with us, and we shape the music and take the music where we want it to go. We’re always trying to evolve and keep the music as fresh as Uncle Miles would.”

As a young boy, Wilburn said that his uncle would come to Chicago and when he and his family would take him back to the airport, fans would stop Davis for his autograph. “Why are they stopping Uncle Miles every few steps,” I would ask?

He would soon find out, and he says Davis bought him his first set of drums on which he perfected his skills in his Chatham home.

Miles Davis. (Photo Don Hunstein, Porgy and Bess Recording Session, New York 1958) Miles Davis Estate.

M.E.B. travels all around the globe, and Wilburn says overseas audiences, such as those in Japan, are very enthusiastic and the band is well received. “Every city we play in Europe, the response is enormous.”

And for the nephew of a musician who could arguably be called a trumpet player extraordinaire, Wilburn says, “he has the top 10 trumpet players on his Rolodex”—when the band may be in a particular city and he needs someone on the instrument.

“My uncle loved Chicago,” he said. “When he would play the Auditorium Theatre or the Opera House, I didn’t want to sit with my parents in the audience. I wanted to sit on the side of the stage to get a bird’s eye view of how the band really operated.”

Near the end of this exclusive Chicago Crusader interview, I asked if Davis had been born in 1950 instead of 100 years ago, how did Wilburn think his uncle would interpret music through his trumpet.

“You know you’re talking about a double Gemini who was way ahead of his time,” Wilburn said. “It’s hard to say what would be on his mind—for a musician who had played with Charlie Parker [at age 21] and Prince.

“You know, he might’ve hooked up with Kanye, Coldplay. He might’ve been with Bruno Mars.”

He added: “His last album was ‘doo-bop,’ a collaboration with Easy Mo Bee. He was getting into hip-hop.”

I asked his thoughts on being back in his hometown to play a gig that his uncle had played in 1990, where he headlined his “Tutu” and “Amandla” albums.

Miles Davis’ “Tutu” Album artwork.

“We have always wanted to play the Jazz Fest, because, as we like to say, we are from the crib.”

And Wilburn, leading M.E.B., will get his chance to usher in the indelible stylings of “his Uncle Miles” on Saturday, September 5, at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park. The band performs from 7:45 until 9:00, celebrating “The Miles Davis Centennial.”

To learn more about the Jazz Festival lineup, visit chicago.gov and search for Jazz Festival.

More information on M.E.B. can be found at mileselectricband.com.