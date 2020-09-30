Food distribution expands again to all students

The Gary Community Schools is now able to again offer food to all students in the City of Gary.

When the COVID pandemic began, the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) allowed the district to extend feeding services beyond the students they served. On August 1, the National Food Program began for the 2020-2021 School Year and restricted participation to only students enrolled with the Gary Community School Corporation.

With the epidemic extending into this school year, the USDA has now approved waivers that open the doors back up to any student under the age of 18. With this waiver, the Gary Schools partnered with SodexoMAGIC and can now offer lunches up until December 31, 2020.

Food distribution for the Gary Schools takes place on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10:00 a.m. until 1:55 p.m. (while supplies last). Parents and caregivers of students should check the website for updates to the time and locations: https://www.garycsc.k12.in.us/food-services/

Updates to the routes, times and menus are available on the Gary Schools site.