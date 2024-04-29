Food Bank of Northwest Indiana hosts its second biggest fundraiser The Soirée 2024

The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana is hosting The Soiree 2024 event to honor their healthcare partners and raise $100,000 to support hunger relief efforts in Lake & Porter Counties.

The event will be on April 29, from 6 p.m., to 9 p.m., at 6490 Broadway, Merrillville IN.

The evening will be filled with live entertainment, a silent auction, themed raffles, and tastes from local chefs, restaurants, and breweries. So far $33,000 has been donated in support of hunger relief efforts. Those who wish to attend The Soiree 2024, or support the Food Bank’s fight against food hunger with a donation can do so by going to https://secure.qgiv.com/event/....

Healthcare partners such as Franciscan Health, Methodist Hospital, HealthLinc, Regional Health Systems, St. Mary Medical Center, Community HealthNet, and Northwest Indiana Community Action will be honored during the event. The Food Bank will highlight food is medicine–showcasing its healing and preventative power.

As the number of those in need of critical food assistance grows in Northwest Indiana, so does the Food Bank’s vision of creating a community free of hunger. For more information on the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana and how to get involved in the fight against food hunger go to Home | Food Bank of Northwest Indiana (foodbanknwi.org).