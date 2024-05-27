Flourish Church Fundraising to Open Community Hub

Flourish Church is fundraising to open the Flourish Community Hub by summer 2024.

The Flourish Community Hub is a pioneering initiative dedicated to transforming the Gary community through collaboration with other community organizations to provide holistic social services. With a focus on youth mentorship, mental health services, job creation, and basic needs assistance, the Flourish Community Hub strives to uplift individuals and families, fostering a resilient and thriving community for all.

“Despite its struggles, Gary is a resilient community with a rich history, full of people committed to seeing it thrive again. The Flourish Community Hub is a symbol of this collective commitment – a place where community members, service organizations, and local businesses pool their skills, experience, and resources to be a transformative force in this city,” said Raydia Martin, Executive Director of Flourish Community Hub.

Flourish Church firmly believes that meaningful collaboration with service organizations, businesses, and community stakeholders is essential for enhancing the well-being of Gary residents.

Since its beginning, Flourish Church has initiated various endeavors to support the Gary community including distributing school supplies, collecting winter essentials, and organizing community clean-up events. However, recognizing the need for sustained, impactful change, Flourish is shifting towards a continuous, sustainable investment in the city, particularly in its youth. By establishing partnerships with other service organizations, Flourish will continuously address the diverse needs of the community.

“Our community hub will be the first of its kind in the city of Gary, a model for collaboration and large-scale impact that we hope will spread like wildfire throughout the city. We can’t do this without you,” said Pastor Dexter Harris.

Numerous social service organizations already exist throughout Gary, but The Hub will be a central location where these organizations become connected, providing services to the community from one central location. This streamlined model builds relationships between service providers, facilitates efficiency in services, and increases capacity for large-scale funding.

The Hub will also offer a co-working space for professionals in need of a consistent place to work, providing an opportunity for like-minded individuals to collaborate, connect and create. Additionally, this space will provide childcare for working parents.

The Flourish Community Hub, housed at 3935 Cleveland St. within the 20,000 square foot building owned by Flourish Church, is scheduled to launch in the summer of 2024. Flourish Church is calling for support to make this vision a reality.

For more information about the Flourish Community Hub and how you can support, visit: https://flourishchurchnwi.org/the-hub/. You can also reach out to Raydia Martin at [email protected] or call 219-240-1818.