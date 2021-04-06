Florida Democratic congressman Alcee Hastings dies at 84

By Annie Grayer, CNN

Democratic Rep. Alcee Hastings of Florida has died, his chief of staff Lale M. Morrison told CNN on Tuesday. He was 84.

Hastings death was first reported Tuesday by the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

In January 2019, he announced that he was being treated for pancreatic cancer and planned to remain in Congress during the treatment, calling it “a battle worth fighting.” That same month he became the longest-serving member of Florida’s congressional delegation.

Hastings first began serving in the US House of Representatives in 1993 and is a member of the House Rules Committee.

Hastings was appointed to the Florida federal bench by President Jimmy Carter in 1979 and became the state’s first African American federal judge.

Hastings was impeached by the House and removed from office as a federal judge by the Senate in 1989. The House adopted a number of articles of impeachment against Hastings that included charges of conspiracy and perjury — of which the Senate voted by the necessary two-thirds vote to convict him on eight articles.

According to the biography on his congressional website, Hastings had served as the dean and co-chairman of the Florida congressional delegation. He was born in Altamonte Springs, Florida and received a law degree from Florida A&M University in the city of Tallahassee.

Congressional Black Caucus Mourns the Passing of Congressman Alcee Hastings

The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) issued the following statement on the passing of Vice Chairman of the House Rules Committee and Congressional Black Caucus Member, Congressman Alcee L. Hastings (FL-20).

The Congressional Black Caucus is heartbroken and mourns the loss of our colleague and brother Congressman Alcee Hastings, a fearless fighter for his District and a leading voice in the fight for civil and voting rights.

First elected in 1992, Alcee Hastings was a longtime Member of the powerful House Committee on Rules. Congressman Hastings never forgot where he came from and continued to fight up until his last breath. Diagnosed with Stage Four Pancreatic Cancer in 2018, Alcee brought his same indomitable fighting spirit to his battle against that devastating illness.

Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Joyce Beatty said on behalf of the CBC, “While we mourn the loss of our brother, his life and legacy will continue to be a part of our power and our message, and will serve as a motivation for those who will follow in his footsteps – as leaders, fighters and advocates who represent the best of what our nation has to offer.”

May his memory serve as a comfort to his loved ones and those who join us in mourning his passing. Rest well, our dear brother…we’ll take it from here.