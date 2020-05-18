Flooding Leads to Road Closures Across Cook County

The Cook County Department of Transportation and Highways has closed roadways due to flooding from heavy rainfall.

Road closures include:

Orland Park: 135 th Street from La Grange Road to Southwest Highway

Street from La Grange Road to Southwest Highway Orland Park: Will Cook Road from 151 st Street to 159 th Street

Street to 159 Street Orland Park: 108 th Avenue from 159 th Street to 163 rd Street

Avenue from 159 Street to 163 Street Robbins: Kedzie Avenue from 135th Street to 139th Street

Updates to road closures will be provided at @CookCountyGov.

Residents are encouraged to exercise extreme caution when they encounter water on any roadway and keep the following information and tips in mind:

Six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars causing loss of control and possible stalling.

A foot of water will float many vehicles.

Two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles including SUVs and pick-ups.

Do not attempt to drive through a flooded road. The depth of water is not always obvious. The road bed may be washed out under the water, and you could be stranded or trapped.

Do not drive around a barricade. Barricades are there for your protection. Turn around and go the other way.

Be especially cautious driving at night when it is harder to recognize flood dangers.

Do not drive into flooded areas. If flood waters rise around your vehicle, abandon it and move to higher ground if you can do so safely.