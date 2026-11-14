Flights resume after four-hour nationwide shutdown

Travelers Face A Rough Weekend

Airplanes began moving again Friday night, November 13, 2026, after the Federal Aviation Administration lifted the nationwide ground stop that had frozen departures at every airport in the country for more than four hours.

“At 8:15 tonight, Eastern time, we’ve opened up the airspace,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told reporters at a White House news briefing alongside Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin. That was 7:15 p.m. Central.

The FAA had ordered the ground stop at 3:54 p.m. Eastern (2:54 p.m. Central) after communications problems hit the centers that guide planes across the country. Problems first appeared at about 3:36 p.m., meaning the disruption lasted closer to five hours from start to finish. Some news outlets called it the longest nationwide ground stop in 25 years.

The day’s announcements came in stages. The FAA first announced the stop through an alert to airlines and a short statement saying technicians were investigating. Duffy posted updates on X during the afternoon. The all-clear came from Duffy at the White House briefing, followed by an FAA social media post. In that post, the agency said that before letting flights resume, it “thoroughly tested our systems to confirm they were stable and that operations remain reliable.”

At the briefing, Duffy blamed aging equipment for the shutdown. He said routers in the air traffic control network “got overloaded with data” and began sending inconsistent information, so the FAA shut the system down.

“Our fix gives us a pretty good indication that it was a legacy network problem that went down,” Duffy said. He added that officials were “still working on the details of what went wrong today.”

Mullin said there was no evidence of a cyberattack. Asked whether the outage was an attack, he said: “It doesn’t appear that way.” Officials have not linked it to the war in the Middle East.

Lifting the stop did not end the trouble. Duffy warned that flights would not return to normal right away.

More than 6,000 departures had been canceled by 8:45 p.m. Eastern Friday, according to FlightAware data reported by The Points Guy. CNN, also citing FlightAware, reported about 15,000 flights delayed or canceled Friday and more than 2,000 flights already canceled for Saturday.

The slow recovery comes down to planes and crews. After hours on the ground and hundreds of diversions, airplanes and the pilots and flight attendants who staff them were scattered in the wrong cities. Federal rules limit how long crews can work, so many could not simply fly late into the night.

Delta Air Lines said it had resumed all scheduled flights. United Airlines said it was resuming operations, including some Friday night flights. JetBlue said it expected more cancellations Saturday.

When will things return to normal?

As for when things will be back to normal, Duffy said travelers should see better movement Saturday and that the system was expected to be “back up and operational” heading into Thanksgiving travel. Aviation analysts said it could take several days for airlines to fully restore their schedules.

Until then, travelers should check their flight status on their airline’s app or website before leaving home, since schedules may change overnight. Several airlines are offering travel waivers that let affected passengers change flights without the usual fees, and passengers whose flights were canceled should contact their airline about rebooking or a refund. Travelers should also allow extra time, as crowded terminals and long lines are expected through the weekend.

What comes next

Meanwhile, the investigation into what failed is continuing. Lawmakers from both parties have promised to look into it. Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth said she will demand answers from the FAA, and the Senate Commerce Committee plans to review problems with the technology planes rely on to communicate.

Duffy used much of Friday’s briefing to press Congress for money. He asked lawmakers for emergency funding for what he called a “complete overhaul” of the system, and warned that more outages will come without it.

“What’s more important than having an air traffic control system that actually works?” Duffy asked.